JUST IN
Samsung likely to skip fan edition of 'Galaxy S23' this year, says report
Google Pixel 7a may be equipped with 8GB of RAM, updated camera bar design
Tech giant Google announces 'Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1', launch on March 13
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 6.2-inch outer screen
Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro may cost equal to MacBook Pro: Report
Google to now let beta users reorder devices in Home application
WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta
Samsung to launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag later this year: Report
Elon Musk mocks Meta as 'copy cat' for planning to launch Twitter-rival
WhatsApp says will leave UK market if forced to stop end-to-end protection
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung likely to skip fan edition of 'Galaxy S23' this year, says report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Up to 300% spike in YouTube videos with malware to steal key users' data

The videos contain deceptive tactics that mislead users into downloading malware, making it challenging for the YouTube algorithm to identify and remove them

Topics
YouTube | Malware | cyber security

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Cyber-security researchers on Monday said they have discovered a massive 200-300 per cent spike in YouTube videos containing links to malware that can steal sensitive financial data from the computers.

YouTube is a popular platform with over 2.5 billion active monthly users, making it an easy target for threat actors, said AI cyber-security firm CloudSEK.

Termed Infostealers, these malware are spread via malicious downloads, fake websites and YouTube tutorials, infiltrate systems and steal information, which is uploaded to the attacker's Command and Control server.

"In a concerning trend, these threat actors are now utilising AI-generated videos to amplify their reach, and YouTube has become a convenient platform for their distribution," said Pavan Karthick, a CloudSEK researcher.

The research showed that 5-10 crack software download videos with malicious links are uploaded to YouTube every hour.

The videos contain deceptive tactics that mislead users into downloading malware, making it challenging for the YouTube algorithm to identify and remove them.

The researchers detected stealer malware such as Vidar, RedLine and Raccoon in YouTube videos from November 2022. These can steal passwords, credit card information, bank account numbers, and other confidential data.

These videos pretend to be tutorials on downloading cracked versions of licensed software, such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Autodesk 3ds Max, AutoCAD, and others, available only to paid users, said the report.

The threat actors also add fake comments to give legitimacy to the video.

"These comments trick users into believing the malware is legitimate. Moreover, using AI-generated videos featuring personas that appear more familiar and trustworthy is a growing trend among threat actors," the report mentioned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on YouTube

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 11:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU