Technology » News
Business Standard

Google Pixel 7a may be equipped with 8GB of RAM, updated camera bar design

Tech giant Google's upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design, the media reported

Topics
Google Pixel | smartphones | Google phones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Pixel 5
Representational image

Tech giant Google's upcoming "Pixel 7a" smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design, the media reported.

The information came from hands-on leaked images of the tech giant's next budget phone, reports 9To5Google.

According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray.

The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that's up from the 6GB of RAM offered by last year's Pixel 6a.

The front of the phone will likely have the same thicker bezels similar to last year's smartphone.

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a Tensor G2 processor, will adopt wireless charging at 5W, and pack a significant camera upgrade with a 50MP primary camera, 64MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

It was also rumoured that the Pixel 7a smartphone might offer a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Also, the device is expected to offer a 90Hz 1080p display.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 09:48 IST

