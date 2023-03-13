Google Pixel 7a may be equipped with 8GB of RAM, updated camera bar design

-
ALSO READ
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro review: Good phones set back by limited storage
Highlights: Google unveils Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet & more
Pixel 7 series to Pixel Watch, everything Google unveiled at hardware event
Google shows design of Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch ahead of Oct 6 launch
Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a to get 5G as part of December Feature drop: Google
-
Tech giant Google's upcoming "Pixel 7a" smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design, the media reported.
The information came from hands-on leaked images of the tech giant's next budget phone, reports 9To5Google.
According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray.
The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that's up from the 6GB of RAM offered by last year's Pixel 6a.
The front of the phone will likely have the same thicker bezels similar to last year's smartphone.
Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a Tensor G2 processor, will adopt wireless charging at 5W, and pack a significant camera upgrade with a 50MP primary camera, 64MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.
It was also rumoured that the Pixel 7a smartphone might offer a 90Hz refresh rate display.
Also, the device is expected to offer a 90Hz 1080p display.
--IANS
aj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 09:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU