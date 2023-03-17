US creators can now gear up to create podcasts in YouTube Studio

Video-sharing platform on Friday announced that US creators can now create podcasts in Studio and inclusionAof podcasts in the company's Music app is coming soon.

The company tweeted from its TeamYouTube account: "podcasts are a go! new features on Studio desktop now let you create a new podcast, set an existing playlist as a and measure your podcast's performance."

In a support page, the platform mentioned that "a show is a playlist, and episodes are videos in that playlist".

Creators' podcasts should only contain full-length episodes, organised in the order in which they should be consumed.

"If your podcast has multiple seasons, include them in the same podcast," it added.

The company further explained that some playlists are not eligible for podcast features, even if creators designate them as podcasts.

Ineligible content includes content that is not owned by the creator, and more.

Currently " .com/podcasts" is only available in the US.

"Podcast inclusion in the YouTube Music app is coming soon to creators in the US," the company said.

Last month, Kai Chuk, YouTube's head of podcasting, had announced that podcasts will soon be available on YouTube Music.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)