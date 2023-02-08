JUST IN
WhatsApp new status feature will let users post disappearing pictures
Google to end feature that shows playable podcasts in search results

Google has announced that it will end its feature that allows users to access playable podcasts directly from the search results on February 13.

Topics
Google | Technology | Podcast

IANS 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google has announced that it will end its feature that allows users to access playable podcasts directly from the search results on February 13.

The feature was officially launched in 2019 and displays podcasts when it matches a user's query, including when a user specifically adds the word "podcast" in the search terms, reports TechCrunch.

The company announced the shutdown in the 'Google Podcasts Manager' with a message.

"Google Search will stop showing podcast carousels by February 13. As a result, clicks and impressions in How people find your show will drop to zero after that date," the message mentioned.

Additionally, podcasters are advised to download any historical data they wish to save prior to this final shutdown.

"Our existing podcast features will gradually be replaced with a new, single feature, What to Podcast," a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

"This feature provides detailed information about podcasts, links to listen to shows on different platforms, and links to podcasters' own websites, where available."

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 17:43 IST

