Users may soon see how much memory each tab using on Google Chrome

This feature will be helpful for users when they have opened multiple tabs, as it will help them decide which tabs to close

Topics
Google Chrome | memory

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Chrome
Google Chrome Logo (Source: Twitter Handle)

Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome which will show users how much memory each tab is using.

The information was shared by Chrome expert Leopeva64 on Twitter, reports Android Police.

The new feature will let users know specific memory usage for every open tab when they place the cursor on it.

This feature will be helpful for users when they have opened multiple tabs, as it will help them decide which tabs to close.

Last month, the tech giant had rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux, as well as Chromebooks.

Chrome's Memory Saver automatically "frees up memory from inactive tabs" to give other pages and apps on users' computers more resources. And, with Energy Saver, "Chrome conserves battery power by limiting background activity and visual effects".

Meanwhile, it was reported that the company was working on a new feature for Chrome which will allow users to erase the last 15 minutes of browsing data, on Android.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Google Chrome

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 11:15 IST

