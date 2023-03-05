JUST IN
Business Standard

WhatsApp may bring feature to let users 'mute calls' from unknown numbers

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, "silence unknown callers", which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list

Topics
whatsapp | calling apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, "silence unknown callers", which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

This feature will also include several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls.

Users will find the toggle located in the app settings, and once enabled, calls from unknown numbers will get silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification centre, said the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new "Split view" feature for tablets, which will allow users to see and use two different sections of the application side by side at the same time, on Android beta.

Usually, the chat view takes up the entire screen when users open a chat on the tablet version of the application and then users have to go back to the chat list again if they want to open a different conversation.

With the new feature, the chat list will always be visible when opening a chat.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 20:36 IST

