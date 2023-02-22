Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd plans to use ChatGPT AI to empower enterprises

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Platforms, on Wednesday announced that it plans to use ChatGPT AI and Generative AI to build the most human-like bots for large enterprises.

The announcement comes as the company launches four beta features that are going to be powered by the latest Generative AI .

Haptik Co-founder and Chief Officer, Swapan Rajdev said: "At Haptik, we have already been using GPT 2 and GPT 3 to augment the bot training data for higher accuracy. ChatGPT uses GPT-3.5 and is a whole different ball game altogether. I'm glad to announce our four upcoming beta launches that can humanize your bot, engaging in free-flowing conversations with your customers without hours of manual training and effort."

The company said that the emergence of GPT-3.5 will allow Haptik to improve the accuracy of the chatbot's responses.

By leveraging an accurate chatbot that engages in meaningful and human-like conversations, enterprises will be able to offer a better customer experience (CX), improve customer engagement, reduce drop-offs, and ultimately, foster stronger customer relationships.

Haptik said that its new beta features will be made available to all its customers and will be deployed across the platform.

It estimates that the features will help enterprises improve their CSAT metric by 10-15 per cent thanks largely to the humanised, more accurate responses of the chatbot, the company said.

Haptik also said that the go-to-market and build time will be reduced by at least 30 per cent.

