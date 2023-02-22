JUST IN
What are deepfakes, and why is the world finding it hard to detect them?
Global researchers to decode new heart health using Apple Watch, says Apple
Meta-Owned WhatsApp working on new private newsletter tool, says report
PC and printer major HP launches new OMEN 17 gaming laptop in India
Tech giant Microsoft increases chat limits on Bing AI to 60 chats per day
Twitter to open source its algorithm next week, improve it rapidly: Musk
Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro smartphone at Rs 7999: Specifications and features
Microsoft's Xbox makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny
People will have personal AI assistants, like ChatGPT: Web inventor Lee
Samsung Electronics to manufacture Ambarella's automotive chips: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
What are deepfakes, and why is the world finding it hard to detect them?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd plans to use ChatGPT AI to empower enterprises

Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, on Wednesday announced that it plans to use ChatGPT AI and Generative AI to build the most human-like bots for large enterprises

Topics
Reliance Jio | Technology

IANS  |  New Delhi 

AI, ChatGPT, INDIAai

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, on Wednesday announced that it plans to use ChatGPT AI and Generative AI to build the most human-like bots for large enterprises.

The announcement comes as the company launches four beta features that are going to be powered by the latest Generative AI technology.

Haptik Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Swapan Rajdev said: "At Haptik, we have already been using GPT 2 and GPT 3 to augment the bot training data for higher accuracy. ChatGPT uses GPT-3.5 and is a whole different ball game altogether. I'm glad to announce our four upcoming beta launches that can humanize your bot, engaging in free-flowing conversations with your customers without hours of manual training and effort."

The company said that the emergence of GPT-3.5 will allow Haptik to improve the accuracy of the chatbot's responses.

By leveraging an accurate chatbot that engages in meaningful and human-like conversations, enterprises will be able to offer a better customer experience (CX), improve customer engagement, reduce drop-offs, and ultimately, foster stronger customer relationships.

Haptik said that its new beta features will be made available to all its customers and will be deployed across the platform.

It estimates that the features will help enterprises improve their CSAT metric by 10-15 per cent thanks largely to the humanised, more accurate responses of the chatbot, the company said.

Haptik also said that the go-to-market and build time will be reduced by at least 30 per cent.

--IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 14:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU