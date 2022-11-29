JUST IN
Apple releases second Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.2 users
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge to protect customers assets
Samsung may launch 'Self Repair Assistant' app for DIY enthusiasts: Report
Apple iPhone 15 may feature 'state of the art' image sensor from Sony
Apple Watch Ultra gets Oceanic+ app for recreational divers: Details here
Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 with built-in earbuds, speaker, torch
iPhone 14 Pro wait times hit new peak after disruptions at China factory
Elon Musk threatens war with Apple, jeopardizing vital relationship
TCS launches virtual Quantum Computing lab on Amazon Web Services
Apple to lose 6 million iPhone Pros because of turmoil at China plant
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple releases second Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.2 users
Business Standard

WhatsApp launches 'forward media with caption' feature on iOS: Report

Users have to forward an image with a caption in order to know if the ability is enabled to their account and a new view will display at the bottom of the screen

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | WhatsApp features

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
WhatsApp (Photo: Bloomberg)

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has launched the 'forward media with caption' feature on iOS, which provides users the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs and documents, with a caption.

After downloading the latest WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 update from the App Store, some users were able to access the new feature, reports WABetaInfo.

Users have to forward an image with a caption in order to know if the ability is enabled to their account and a new view will display at the bottom of the screen.

Additionally, if someone does not want to forward the caption, a dismiss button is provided to remove the caption from the image before forwarding the message.

The feature will roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on voice status on iOS beta for an upcoming iOS update which would provide users the ability to share voice notes to their status updates.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 13:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU