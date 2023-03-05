JUST IN
Samsung Galaxy S23+ outperforms competitors with top features, technology
Facebook increases reels' length to 90 seconds, adds new features: Meta
Moderation assurances from developers; Apple approves ChatGPT-driven app
Tech giant Apple now offers 'Depth and Water Seal Test' for Watch Ultra
Amazon reveals Prime Gaming's free titles for 'March 2023' lineup
Streaming platform YouTube Music gives update on 'Listening Room' programme
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro may not feature 2 buttons for volume control
WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for iOS beta: Report
WhatsApp brings dual panel interface for tablets running Android
Meta launches new feature, users can create FB Reels of up to 90 seconds
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung Galaxy S23+ outperforms competitors with top features, technology
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple discontinues business-focused 'Mac notebook upgrade' programme

Apple's business-oriented Mac notebook upgrade programme, which let businesses lease new M1 Macs for as low as $30 per month has now been discontinued, a media outlet reported

Topics
Apple

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple's business-oriented Mac notebook upgrade programme, which let businesses lease new M1 Macs for as low as $30 per month has now been discontinued, a media outlet reported.

CIT Group (an American financial services company), which partnered with Apple has confirmed that the Mac notebook upgrade programme has ended, reports The Verge.

In 2021, the tech giant partnered with the bank to let small businesses lease new M1 Macs for as low as $30 per month, with easy options to upgrade if and when more powerful devices are released.

Businesses that had signed up for the programme will now have to sign up for a different programme from CIT Group, or find another way to get their computers, said the report.

The bank is now requesting that the company switch to an FMV (Fair Market Value) lease or continue leasing the equipment at the same monthly rate -- though the lease would run indefinitely with no buyout option.

However, CIT and Apple have not confirmed the programme's status, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to release a new MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch display in April 2023.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the laptop is expected to be powered by the M2 chip and will likely support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

--IANS

shs/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 15:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU