WhatsApp on New Year's eve: 20 bn messages sent in India, 100 bn worldwide

IANS  |  New Delhi 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp (Photo: Shuttershock)

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has reported that during the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Year's Eve, over 20 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app in India alone.

WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India.

Worldwide, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app on New Year's Eve.

In WhatsApp's 10-year history, December 31, 2019, saw more messages sent than on any previous day.

WhatsApp data also showed that of the 100 billion messages sent, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year's Eve.

The top 5 most popular WhatsApp features with its users worldwide over the course of 2019 were text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling and voice notes.
First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 13:40 IST

