Business Standard

Apple, Samsung working on OLED screens for upcoming iPad Pro, MacBook Pro

Apple and Samsung Display have reportedly started working together on OLED panel development for the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices, which are expected to be released next year or later

Topics
Apple  | Samsung | Apple iPad

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple and Samsung Display have reportedly started working together on OLED panel development for the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices, which are expected to be released next year or later.

The upcoming iPad Pro with an OLED screen is likely to release as soon as next year and might be available in 11.1-inch and 13-inch variants, reports SamMobile.

The first MacBook, most likely MacBook Air, with an OLED screen, is expected to be launched this year and might have a 13-inch display.

However, the MacBook Pro with an OLED screen is likely to be released in 2026 and is expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, similar to the current-generation high-end laptops.

Existing MacBook Pro uses a Mini-LED display, which offers higher all-screen brightness than OLED panels, but also suffers from blooming in dark screens, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that Samsung was prioritising the development of special two-stack tandem OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024.

Two-stack tandem OLED panels include two layers of pixels instead of one and this hybrid technology is likely to offer higher brightness and longer life than existing OLED panels which are used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and laptops.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 16:43 IST

