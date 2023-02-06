JUST IN
Lenovo launches 'IdeaPad 1' laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor
Chip-maker Nvidia releases update to fix Discord bug slowing down GPUs
Meta's new headset to feature better mixed reality technology: Zuckerberg
Samsung's upcoming XR headset to be a stand-alone device: Report
Google Chrome may soon let users erase 15 minutes of history on Android
Twitter to enable free write-only API to bots providing good content: Musk
Meta wins court battle against USFTC to acquire VR company 'Within'
Twitter to charge $1,000 per month from businesses for their gold badges
Amping up DigiLocker as India moves to the next wave of digitisation
From AI to digital infrastructure, making high-tech work for India
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Lenovo launches 'IdeaPad 1' laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor
icon-arrow-left
Twitter fixes bug that showed users 'this tweet is unavailable': Musk
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolls out longer group subjects, descriptions on iOS beta: Report

Beta users can now choose a longer group description, up to 2048 characters, as the previous limit was 512 characters

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on iOS beta.

This will make it easier for users to better describe groups, reports WABetaInfo.

Beta users can now choose a longer group description, up to 2048 characters, as the previous limit was 512 characters.

Longer group descriptions will help group admins to save additional information for describing their groups.

Moreover, the characters of the group subject have been increased to 100 to provide admins more freedom when naming their groups.

The ability to choose a longer group subject and description is available for all users after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app, the report said.

Last week, a report mentioned that the messaging platform was rolling out similar changes to the group subjects and descriptions on Android beta.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the platform was working on a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU