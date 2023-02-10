WhatsApp's new camera mode lets users record videos hands-free on iOS beta

JUST IN
Users are now able to switch to video mode easily with just a tap and they don't need to tap and hold to record videos hands-free

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp features | WhatsApp update

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new camera mode which will allow users to easily record videos hands-free on iOS beta.

This feature is rolling out to some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.74 update from the TestFlight app, reports WABetaInfo.

Users are now able to switch to video mode easily with just a tap and they don't need to tap and hold to record videos hands-free.

Moreover, it is now possible to switch from front to back camera and vice versa when recording, which makes it easier to record videos.

The new camera mode is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new switch camera mode, which will allow users to switch between a camera and video mode, on iOS beta.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on iOS beta, making it easier for users to better describe groups.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 10:42 IST

