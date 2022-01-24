WhatsApp to bring 2-step verification to desktop, web versions

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp to add more details in privacy policy after Irish regulators' fine
Meta opens Privacy Centre to educate users on data security
Amazon hit with $886 million European Union data privacy fine
How Facebook undermines privacy protections for its 2 bn Whatsapp users
WhatsApp privacy case must be decided in a month, says EU watchdog
-
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing the ability to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web version.
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to bring the two-step verification feature to desktop and web versions in a future update. A screenshot provided by WABetaInfo shows that the two-step verification feature can be enabled or disabled on the web and desktop version.
"It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN. You can restore it by requesting a reset link, but if you are temporarily unable to log into your mail account," adds WABetaInfo.
Two-step verification is already available on the mobile app version where a personal PIN must be entered when registering your phone number with WhatsApp.
WhatsApp is also reportedly testing the possibility of allowing users to migrate chats from their Android device to an iPhone.
The feature was spotted in development in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.2.74. Currently, it is not available to everyone at the moment. It appears that WhatsApp will rely on an app called Move to iOS in order to make the migration possible.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU