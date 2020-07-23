JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Facebook rolls out 'App Lock' for Messenger to protect users' privacy
Business Standard

Wipro to launch 5G edge services solutions suite with IBM TRIRIGA

Wipro Limited announced it will launch its 5G edge services solutions suite which is built with IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Edge Application Manager

Topics
Wipro | IBM

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

wipro

Wipro Limited announced on

Thursday it will launch its 5G edge services solutions suite which is built with IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Edge Application Manager.

Wipro will engage with clients to implement the Universal Edge solutions suite that leverages 5G network capabilities, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The 5G edge services solutions suite is designed to significantly enhance Wipro's existing BoundaryLess Enterprise


Universal Edge portfolio, it said.

"The edge-compute-enabled offering allows communications service providers and mobile tower operators to deploy their applications into dispersed edge devices. The advanced artificial intelligence and cloud-based services address the challenges of edge computing," Wipro said.

It provides real-time visibility and data insights that help enable holistic management of edge infrastructure for mission critical applications in manufacturing, transport, healthcare, oil & gas and retail industries among others, the company added.

This solution is designed to offer Wipro customers better data control, reduced costs, faster insights and actions, and more automated, secured operations.

A key module of the solution, primarily for the telecom ecosystem, provides a complete application suite to enable a secured gig economy around 5G-related services, the statement added.

Wipro is joining the IBM Edge Ecosystem, an initiative to help partners implement open standards-based cloud native solutions that can be deployed and autonomously manage edge applications at large scale.

Wipro's solutions combined with IBM Edge Application Manager and TRIRIGA is expected to address a range of concerns related to deploying and managing globally distributed services on devices, private edges and telecom operator's Multi Access Edges, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 12:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU