Xiaomi's Mi to launch new QLED TV in India on December 16, check details

After cementing its position in the Indian smart TV market, Xiaomis Mi brand is all set to enter the premium segment with launching a fully 'make in India 55-inch QLED TV on December 16, a top company executive revealed on Monday.
Mi Smart TVs continue to be the best-selling devices for the nine consecutive quarters in India, with a 22 per cent market share (Q2, 2020). The company recently said it has sold over 50 lakh Mi TVs since its inception in 2018.
"We have seen that the aspirations of the consumers are ever-changing. With the launch of new QLED TV, we are focusing on the improvement of the momentum of this segment as well as increase its adaptation rate," Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Smart TV, Mi India, told IANS.
"Mi QLED TV will combine great picture quality, incredible acoustic audio and a great lifestyle design. It will be a perfect amalgamation of technology and design, enhancing both the living space and entertainment experience for consumers," Nilakantan elaborated.
QLED TVs are at the forefront of emerging TV technology.
They make up a large portion of the premium TV segment and amplify the aspirations of the TV viewing public. The QLED market has seen merit in proposing a combination of lifestyle and functional merit.
"In 2018, we successfully launched smart TVs in India with Mi TV 4 which was the world's thinnest LED TV at 4.9mm. We have completed two years of our TV journey in India. Since Q2 2018, Mi India has remained the number one Smart TV brand in India,'' Nilakantan added.
Mi TVs are powered by Patchwall technology that is designed specifically for Indian consumers.
According to the company, PatchWall is India's most comprehensive content platform on TVs with deep integration of over 23 content partners including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and more content from over 16 languages and with over 30 other unique features.
