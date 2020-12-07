Apple working on dual-monitor mounting system for Pro Display XDR

-
ALSO READ
Apple sends folding iPhones to assembly partner Foxconn for testing: Report
Apple launches Watch SE for price-conscious buyers: Know cost, features
Apple's smallest iPhone with 5.4 inch display may be called iPhone 12 Mini
Apple working on folding iPhone with Samsung screen: Report
Apple to replace iPhone 11 display with touch issues for free
-
Apple is reportedly working on a new dual-display stand that can mount a pair of Pro Display XDR monitors.
First spotted by Patently Apple, this patent was first filed back in March 2019 but only published by the US Patent And Trademark Office this week.
It appears that users with the dual-display stand will not only be able to adjust the two screens vertically or horizontally but can also position the screens from the centre through dedicated hinges.
"A display stand has two spaced-apart legs connected by a horizontal support bar that is attachable to multiple displays.
"Carriage assemblies allow the stand to adjust the vertical position of the displays, shuttles and rails allow the stand to adjust the horizontal positions of the displays, and a central joint on the support bar allows the stand to adjust the angle between the displays," the patent reads.
The patent also stresses that the shuttles on the continuous rail provide "smooth, consistent contact" with the rails despite adjustments to the support bar using wheels.
The current Pro Stand for the Pro Display XDR retails for $1,000, and we can expect the dual dual-display stand to cost more than its siblings.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU