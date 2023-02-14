JUST IN
Business Standard

YouTube rolls out 'Creator Music' for users to monetise licensed music

With this, those creators who don't want to buy a license upfront, they'll be able to use songs and share revenue with the track's artist and associated rights holders

Topics
YouTube | Google | Google Alphabet

IANS  |  San Francisco 

YouTube music
Photo: Bloomberg

Google-owned YouTube has rolled out its new marketplace, Creator Music, a new and easy way for creators in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) in the US to access an ever-growing catalogue of music for use in their videos while still being able to monetise.

"We're excited to start rolling this out to monetising creators in the US over the coming weeks and continuing to explore expansion to more countries in 2023 -- subscribe to this post & we'll keep you updated on our rollout plans," according to the YouTube Help page.

In September last year, the company introduced "Creator Music", to give YouTube creators easy access to an ever-growing catalogue of music for use in their long-form videos.

With this, those creators who don't want to buy a license upfront, they'll be able to use songs and share revenue with the track's artist and associated rights holders.

"Creators can now buy affordable, high-quality music licenses that offer them full monetising potential -- they will keep the same revenue share they'd usually make on videos without any music," Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products, YouTube, said in a statement.

Last month, Google announced that it has restructured the YPP terms to include new modules such as 'Shorts Monetisation Module', which allows creators to start making ad revenue on Shorts starting February 1 on the video-sharing platform.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on YouTube

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:31 IST

