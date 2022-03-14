YouTube Vanced to be discontinued 'due to legal threats' from Google

-
ALSO READ
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
YouTube app rolls out 'listening controls' for all videos on Android, iOS
Consumer spend on Apple, Google app stores to hit $133 bn in 2021
Google in court to appeal European Union's 2018 Android antitrust case
Google extends Play Store billing deadline for developers to Oct 31, 2022
-
After facing a legal threat from Google, the popular Vanced YouTube app is being discontinued.
The developers have confirmed that they have stopped all further development of the project, and Vanced has been officially discontinued.
"Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it's something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years," the brand said in a tweet.
According to replies to the original tweet, the app will continue to work, so for those who already have it installed. However, the developers do note that there is a chance that it could stop working one day.
YouTube Vanced is a modded version of the original app that allows users to block all video ads on YouTube without a premium subscription. Vanced also includes a true black theme, and customisations not offered in the official YouTube for Android app.
Meanwhile, YouTube is bringing video transcriptions to its Android app. With this new feature, users do not need to be sitting in front of a computer to scroll through a script.
Once it is live, they can click on the "Show Transcript" button found below a video's expanded description, sandwiched between any provided chapters and other suggested uploads from the channel.
These transcript options appear pretty similar to what's been available on desktop for a while now but transposed to a mobile-friendly UI.
--IANS
wh/sks/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU