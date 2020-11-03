Kamala Harris wants to be president, claims Donald Trump on Election Day

-
Claiming that Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants to be the first woman president of the United States, President Donald Trump told his supporters that this is one good reason not to vote for his challenger Joe Biden.
This wonderful woman, she wants to be your first female president. I don't think so. I don't think so. You know, that's a good reason not to vote for sleepy Joe too, right? You don't want to do that, Trump, a Republican, said at a political rally in Kenosha in Wisconsin, a key battleground state on the eve of Tuesday's presidential election.
Biden and Kamala! Does anybody know who Kamala is? Trump said.
Trump said this in almost all of his election rallies on the last day of his campaigning for the Tuesday presidential elections.
Trump has been claiming that if 77-year-old Biden wins Tuesday's elections, his running mate Harris will takeover as president in a month's time.
Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, 56, is the first Indian-origin and first Black woman to be picked by a major American political party for the top post.
Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She returned to the political limelight after Biden picked her as his running mate.
At another rally in Florida, Trump accused the California Senator of being part of the radical left group.
A day earlier in Iowa, Trump said that Harris wants her name to be pronounced correctly. How about Harris? How about Harris? he asked amidst boos from the audience.
Kamala, Kamala. You have to pronounce her name right. It's Kamala, like a comma, Kamala. And yet she pronounces her name differently than that, doesn't she, huh? said the president.
Harris has been criticising President Trump and other Republican leaders who purposely mispronounce her name.
