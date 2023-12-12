Air India ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh to passengers for multiple flight delays

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ordered Air India to pay Rs 2 lakh in compensation to four passengers whose flights were delayed in 2003.

“Airlines are duty bound to take care of such stranded passengers, many of whom miss the connecting flights, especially when these connecting flights are by the same carrier, as is the present case,” the NCDRC said in its order.

It added that in the event of flight cancellations or major delays, passengers are entitled to necessary services like hospitality, food, accommodation, and transport in accordance with established airline protocols.

Declaring Air India guilty of failing to fulfill these obligations, the commission increased the compensation to Rs. 1.75 lakh (total for all four complainants) and granted a litigation cost of Rs 25,000 to be paid by Air India to the complainants.

What is the case?

On December 13, 2003, the complainants purchased four separate air tickets for a trip from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai, Chennai to Kolkata, and subsequently Kolkata to Dibrugarh, intending to return.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai flight faced delays, got diverted through Coimbatore, and landed late at Chennai, causing the complainants to miss their connecting flight.

Despite the airline's assurance of a 6 am departure from Bangalore to Kolkata, alternative arrangements were unexpectedly made at midnight, alleged the complainants.

The passengers also complained of poor food provided at the accommodation arranged by the airline. Furthermore, the connecting flight from Delhi to Dibrugarh did not reach Kolkata, resulting in a prolonged ordeal without facilities. Eventually, the flight to Dibrugarh was cancelled, causing significant distress to the complainants. They reached Dibrugarh a day late.

Despite the airline offering free tickets, the complainants filed a complaint with the district forum.