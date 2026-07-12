Sunday, July 12, 2026 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Executive Centre India leases 114,950 sq ft at Worldmark for ₹309 cr

Executive Centre India leases 114,950 sq ft at Worldmark for ₹309 cr

The flex workspace operator will pay rent for a chargeable area of 114,950 sq ft at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity, with a 15 per cent escalation every three years

office leasing, office spaces

The company will take space on the seventh floor of Worldmark 6 (Representational image)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Flex workspace operator Executive Centre India has leased nearly 115,000 square feet of office space in Delhi’s Worldmark complex, owned by Bharti Real Estate, the realty arm of Bharti Enterprises, which also includes Bharti Airtel.
 
According to lease documents accessed by Propstack, the deal will involve a total rental outlay of ₹309 crore over a nine-year tenure.
 
The company will pay rent for a chargeable area of 114,950 square feet, putting the monthly rent at ₹2.47 crore. Executive Centre has already paid a deposit of ₹14.83 crore as part of the fresh lease, which commenced in March 2026.
 
 
The company will take space on the seventh floor of Worldmark 6. According to the documents, the leased space will see a 15 per cent rent escalation every three years.
 
Worldmark is Bharti Real Estate’s commercial real estate campus in New Delhi’s Aerocity, spanning 20 million square feet (msf).

Also Read

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

Delhi EV policy mandates should not be imposed, says transport union

Delhi Rains, Rain

Monsoon mayhem: 21 dead in Surat; waterlogging disrupts normal life

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies voter details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Over 10 million voters of Delhi receive SIR forms; 575,000 digitised

Phoenix Mills

Rental income trajectory of The Phoenix Mills gets a consumption boostpremium

Electric two-wheeler

Delhi-style EV policy across NCR may lift e-two-wheeler share beyond 30%premium

 
The deal with Executive Centre comes at a time when Bharti Real Estate is expected to complete the second phase of the Worldmark complex, which includes Worldmark 6, by 2027.
 
Last month, Hero MotoCorp signed a fresh lease for 231,109 square feet of space for a tenure of nine years in Worldmark 6, with an estimated total rental outlay of ₹593.8 crore.
 
Global co-working space provider WeWork had also leased 113,976 square feet of office space in the same building for a tenure of 10 years, with a total rental outlay of ₹328.5 crore.
 
According to a report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India, office absorption in Tier-I cities reached 40 msf in the January-June period of 2026 due to high leasing activity by global capability centres (GCCs), technology firms, and domestic companies.
 
Bharti Real Estate’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) had earlier told Business Standard that while there is strong demand for Grade A-plus office space in India, the biggest challenge remains the limited availability of premium office real estate.
 
“There are very few developers in this segment because here you need corporations with deep pockets. A rental or leasing model requires you to invest your entire corpus in advance, years before you actually start getting your money back in terms of revenue,” he added.
 
Developments such as Worldmark, he said, have piqued the interest of three types of organisations: those planning to enter India, those moving to premium locations from regional centres, and government as well as semi-government institutions.
 
He added that Bharti Realty is in a sweet spot in terms of location, offerings, and competition.
 
“We are currently touching a leasing rate of ₹270 per square foot, and are confident of reaching ₹300 per square foot soon,” he added.
 
According to Propstack, while the Executive Centre and Hero MotoCorp leases have been worked out at monthly rental rates of ₹215 per square foot, WeWork will be paying a monthly rental rate of ₹210 per square foot.
 

More From This Section

sail

SAIL, Indonesia's Krakatau Steel eye up to 1 MT stainless steel project

Atanu Chakraborty

Atanu Chakraborty's payout from HDFC Bank rose 3.5% to ₹1.07 cr in FY26

Dixon Technologies

Volume boost, backward integration triggers drive upgrades for Dixon

pharma medicine drugs

Maharashtra FDA bars sale of some Cadila Pharma drugs over brand confusion

HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank chairman, HDFC Bank CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, Atanu Chakraborty, Keki Mistry, HDFC Bank board, HDFC Bank leadership, HDFC Bank chairman appointment, HDFC Bank CEO reappointment, HDFC Bank governance, HDFC Bank legal review, HDFC

HDFC Bank chairman, CEO reaffirm commitment to governance in annual report

Topics : aerocity Delhi Delhi-NCR Real Estate News Real Estate Office leasing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance