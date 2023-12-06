Sensex (0.52%)
Himadri Chemical to invest Rs 4,800 cr in li-ion battery component facility

The company aims to produce 200,000 tonnes of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material, catering to 100 GWh (gigawatt hour) of lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery

BATTERY

Representative image

Ishita Ayan Dutt
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical will be investing Rs 4,800 crore over five to six years in setting up a manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery components, the company said on Wednesday.

The company aims to produce 200,000 tonnes of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material, catering to 100 GWh (gigawatt hour) of lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery in phases over the next five to six years.
In the first phase, the facility would have a capacity of 40,000 tonnes in Odisha and the estimated cost would be Rs 1,125 crore, with an expected timeline of 27-36 months to start operations. The capital expenditure would be funded largely through internal accruals and the balance from debt.

Himadri said that at full utilisation of 40,000 tonnes, it expects to generate revenue of four times the capital expenditure with a “very strong profitability and returns profile”.

With the project, Himadri hopes to enable indigenisation of lithium-ion battery raw materials for global and India’s electric vehicles and energy storage systems, and reduce dependency on fossil fuel, it mentioned in its exchange filing.

Cathode materials, Himadri said, are critical components required in the production of lithium-ion cells that constitute 50-55 per cent of the cell cost, with LFP being one of the predominant materials used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion battery cells.

Anurag Choudhary, Chairman and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Himadri Speciality Chemical, said the technology has been developed in-house. “We have been working on this for the last 15 years.”

He added that global demand for LiB (lithium-ion battery) was expected to grow by about 27 per cent annually to reach about 4700 GWh by 2030, and cathode material, a critical component for the LiB value chain, was expected to increase to 9.4 million tonnes by 2030 to meet the required global production of LiB cells.

The plant in Odisha will cater to the global as well as domestic demand.

The central government had announced a Production-Linked Incentive scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage. Chaudhary pointed out that the government wants companies to come and set up a cell manufacturing base in India. “But this will not happen unless the components are made in India. So, Himadri is setting up component manufacturing which will make India truly atmanirbhar.”

“We want to play an important role in the lithium-ion battery component sector. And components would include cathode, anode,” he added.

Earlier this year, Himadri invested AUD 10.32 million (in cash) in Sicona Battery Technologies Pty Ltd for a 12.79 per cent stake. Sicona is a Sydney-based company that has a technology used in the anodes (negative electrodes) of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries used for mobility and storing renewable energy.
First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

