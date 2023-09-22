close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Indian Potash sees no Canada supply hit amid row, hopes to extend deal

In April, Canpotex said it had agreed a supply contract with Indian Potash for shipments through Sept. 30

Indian Potash to procure 7 lakh tonne potash from Belarus

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Potash does not expect supplies of Canadian potash to be affected by the diplomatic row between the India and Canada, its managing director said on Friday, and hopes to extend a contract with Canadian supplier Canpotex beyond the end of September.
India is a leading fertiliser importer to support its vast agriculture sector, which employs about half of its 1.4 billion people and accounts for nearly 15% of its $3 trillion economy.
Canada is one of the key suppliers of potash to India and Indian companies last year signed a memorandum of understanding with Canpotex to buy up to 1.5 million metric tons of potash a year for 3 years, starting from 2023.
In April, Canpotex said it had agreed a supply contract with Indian Potash for shipments through Sept. 30.
"We don't expect any impact on our potash imports from Canada. Canpotex's deals with Indian companies are commercial contracts. So far, it is a business as usual for us," Indian Potash Ltd Managing Director P.S. Gahlaut told Reuters.
"(The) Canadians have already signalled their willingness to extend the contract regardless of political upheavals," he said.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

India's Lava looks to corner a third of feature phone market share

Sterlite Power buys Beawar Transmission to develop project in Rajasthan

Pharmaceutical firm Valiant Laboratories' IPO to open on September 27

Iron Mountain appoints Arvind Subramanian as executive VP, MD India

ANZ bank onboards HCLTech to drive digital workplace across 33 countries

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Canpotex out of normal working hours.
Ties between India and Canada deteriorated sharply after New Delhi and Ottawa expelled one of the other's diplomats in a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in the Canadian province of British Columbia in June.
This has raised concerns over supplies of Canadian potash, a source of potassium used directly by farmers as well as in combination with other nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphate.
India depends entirely on imports to meet its annual need for about 4 million metric tons of muriate of potash (MOP), the government said in a statement last year.
Apart from Canada, India also buys the soil nutrient from Belarus, Russia, Israel and Jordan.
Indian companies have imported about 550,000 tonnes of potash between April and September this year, about the same as last year in the same period, Gahlaut said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Canada Canada potash fertilisers Potash import

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon