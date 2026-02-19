Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JioHotstar, OpenAI roll out ChatGPT-powered multilingual voice discovery

JioHotstar, OpenAI roll out ChatGPT-powered multilingual voice discovery

Partnership introduces multilingual, AI-driven voice discovery across live and on-demand content, enabling viewers to find and engage with stories through natural conversation

Jiohotstar-chatgpt

Instead of navigating menus or typing keywords, viewers can state their mood, intent or context and receive context-aware recommendations instantly | Image: company website

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JioHotstar and OpenAI on Thursday announced a partnership to introduce a ChatGPT-powered voice discovery and immersive experience on the streaming platform.
 
The collaboration will allow audiences in India to discover and engage with content by simply speaking their intent across languages, genres and viewing contexts. The rollout will span both live and on-demand formats, beginning with select experiences and expanding in phases.
 
Through what it calls Multilingual Cognitive Search, JioHotstar aims to address the “what to watch” dilemma by replacing traditional scrolling and keyword-based navigation with conversational discovery.
 
Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar, said artificial intelligence marks a transformative shift for the media and entertainment industry. “AI fundamentally disrupts every aspect of the value chain, from conceptualisation and production to discovery and monetisation. As a tech-native, user-first platform, JioStar is embedding AI at the very core of the user experience,” he said.
 
 
He described the move as a reimagining of the entertainment experience that anticipates culture and feels deeply personal to viewers.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance to invest ₹10 trn in 7 years to reduce intelligence cost

PM Modi

AI Summit: PM Modi bats for democratisation of AI, making it human-centric

Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Anthropic

India has a central role to play in AI arena: Anthropic's Dario Amodei

Sarvam, Sarvam AI (Photo: X/SarvamForDevs)

India unveils 3 sovereign AI models at Delhi Summit: Key features, details

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Govt working to upskill, reskill IT workforce amid AI challenges: Vaishnaw

 
Instead of navigating menus or typing keywords, viewers can state their mood, intent or context and receive context-aware recommendations instantly. The ChatGPT-branded voice assistant replaces conventional keyword-based discovery with suggestions that go beyond explicit queries.
 
Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications at OpenAI, said AI changes the traditionally passive nature of entertainment consumption. “Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we’re bringing personalised AI directly into entertainment and live sports, turning every moment into an opportunity for deeper engagement,” she said.
 
Beyond in-app integration, the companies will also introduce new experiences within ChatGPT. Users seeking entertainment recommendations on ChatGPT will receive contextual suggestions and relevant streaming links from JioHotstar’s catalogue, creating a two-way integration.
 
JioHotstar said that as streaming matures in India, differentiation will increasingly depend on intelligence that understands user intent and context in real time. By embedding AI-driven personalisation and multilingual interaction at scale, the platform aims to make streaming more intuitive and inclusive.

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Energies to set up ₹8,000 cr lithium-ion gigafactory in Andhra

Anil Ambani

ED issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani after he skips questioning

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Dr Reddy's enters hormone replacement therapy segment with $32 mn buy

Ports, shipping, crude oil, oil supply

Bharat Petroleum, HPCL Mittal buy Venezuelan oil amid crude sourcing shift

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

HUL to invest ₹2,000 crore to scale manufacturing for premium categoriespremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT Hotstar AI Models Voice assistants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance