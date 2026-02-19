JioHotstar, OpenAI roll out ChatGPT-powered multilingual voice discovery

JioHotstar and OpenAI on Thursday announced a partnership to introduce a ChatGPT-powered voice discovery and immersive experience on the streaming platform.

The collaboration will allow audiences in India to discover and engage with content by simply speaking their intent across languages, genres and viewing contexts. The rollout will span both live and on-demand formats, beginning with select experiences and expanding in phases.

Through what it calls Multilingual Cognitive Search, JioHotstar aims to address the “what to watch” dilemma by replacing traditional scrolling and keyword-based navigation with conversational discovery.

Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar, said artificial intelligence marks a transformative shift for the media and entertainment industry. “AI fundamentally disrupts every aspect of the value chain, from conceptualisation and production to discovery and monetisation. As a tech-native, user-first platform, JioStar is embedding AI at the very core of the user experience,” he said.

He described the move as a reimagining of the entertainment experience that anticipates culture and feels deeply personal to viewers.

Instead of navigating menus or typing keywords, viewers can state their mood, intent or context and receive context-aware recommendations instantly. The ChatGPT-branded voice assistant replaces conventional keyword-based discovery with suggestions that go beyond explicit queries.

Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications at OpenAI, said AI changes the traditionally passive nature of entertainment consumption. “Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we’re bringing personalised AI directly into entertainment and live sports, turning every moment into an opportunity for deeper engagement,” she said.

Beyond in-app integration, the companies will also introduce new experiences within ChatGPT. Users seeking entertainment recommendations on ChatGPT will receive contextual suggestions and relevant streaming links from JioHotstar’s catalogue, creating a two-way integration.

JioHotstar said that as streaming matures in India, differentiation will increasingly depend on intelligence that understands user intent and context in real time. By embedding AI-driven personalisation and multilingual interaction at scale, the platform aims to make streaming more intuitive and inclusive.