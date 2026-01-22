Sensesemi Technologies raises ₹25 crore to build edge-AI chips

Sensesemi Technologies Pvt Ltd, a fabless semiconductor start-up, has raised ₹25 crore in a seed funding round led by Piper Serica, with participation from LetsVenture Angel Fund, Sun Icon Ventures, MyAsiaVC, Whitepine Investments and Jain Oncor, along with a group of angel investors.

The seed funding will advance product development, including chip tape-outs and reference designs. It will also expand Sensesemi’s engineering team. The company will build partnerships with device makers to speed up commercial adoption.

Founded to meet rising demand for high-performance edge computing, Sensesemi is developing integrated edge-AI chips that combine AI inferencing, wireless mesh connectivity and precision analogue processing on a single platform.

The company is targeting industrial IoT, automotive and medical device applications, where real-time, on-device processing, long battery life and secure connectivity are essential.

Unlike conventional edge-AI designs that rely on multiple components, Sensesemi integrates compute, connectivity and sensing on a single chip. The approach is designed to process sensor data efficiently while meeting strict power and size limits.

“Current edge-AI solutions require customers to choose between performance and power efficiency, or between integrated connectivity and security features,” said Vijay Muktamath, founder and chief executive officer of Sensesemi. “Our approach is vertical integration of these functions on a single chip to reduce system complexity and power consumption, while providing secure, reliable supply chain access — the primary concerns for customers in these markets.”

In parallel, the company is developing an analogue AI inference processor to further reduce power consumption in battery-operated and implantable devices. “Applications such as medical implants and industrial sensors operate under severe constraints on power, size and cost,” said Namit Varma, co-founder and head of engineering, Sensesemi. “Analogue-domain AI inferencing allows us to achieve dramatic improvements in power efficiency, making multi-year battery life possible without sacrificing intelligence or reliability.”

The company is targeting a fast-growing market. Global edge-AI chip shipments could reach 5–7 billion units annually by 2030. Growth is driven by industrial deployments and medical applications.

Sensesemi’s chips serve industrial IoT, automotive and medical devices. Applications include predictive maintenance, driver monitoring, cardiac monitoring and smart drug delivery.

Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager at Piper Serica, said: “India’s semiconductor market is expected to cross $100 billion by 2030, and enduring value will be created by companies that own strong chip design IP and system-on-chip capabilities. We are excited to back Sensesemi on its journey as it builds indigenous, ultra-low-power, AI-enabled SoCs (system-on-chip) for IoT and medical devices.”