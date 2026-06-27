Strides Pharma to sell majority stake in Pivot Path for ₹100 crore

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Saturday announced divestment of majority stake in its wholly-owned arm Pivot Path for ₹100 crore to a consortium of investors led by Ascent Capital, along with co-investor Vintage.

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on June 27, 2026, has approved a strategic investment by a consortium led by Ascent Capital, along with co-investor Vintage Classic, in its wholly owned subsidiary, Pivot Path Pvt Ltd (Pivot Path), Strides Pharma Science Ltd , said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed transaction comprises the sale of the majority stake by Strides to Ascent Capital and Vintage Classic for an aggregate consideration of ₹100 crore and the primary infusion of ₹50 crore into Pivot Path by Ascent Capital to accelerate the next phase of growth, it added.

Strides will receive ₹75 crore at initial closing and ₹25 crore on the first anniversary of closing, it added.

After the transaction, Strides will hold a 19.95 per cent stake in Pivot Path, while investors will hold 65.05 per cent with ESOP Pool at 15 per cent, the filing said.

In a separate filing, Strides said the transaction values Pivot Path at ₹230 crore on a post-money basis.

Pivot Path originated within Arco Lab Pvt Ltd, Strides' Global Capability Centre (GCC), where it developed capabilities across life sciences consulting, digital transformation, quality and compliance, and technology-enabled operational services, it said.

"As the business enters its next phase, we believe this is the right time to bring in a strategic investment partner with the expertise and capital to accelerate its growth," Badree Komandur, MD & Group CEO of Strides, said.

This transaction unlocks value for Strides, provides Pivot Path with the resources to scale independently, and allows Strides to retain meaningful participation in its future success, he added.

Ascent Capital Managing Director & Founder Raja Kumar said, "Pivot Path brings deep domain expertise across the core, non-discretionary segments of the pharmaceutical industry, capabilities that have been rigorously honed within the Strides stable." As an Independent entity, Pivot Path is exceptionally well-positioned to combine the power of technology and Agentic-AI with its 400-plus subject matter experts in building purpose -built solutions that enable global customers to manage their compliance, digital transformation, and drug safety requirements with greater speed, precision, cost-effectiveness and confidence, he added.