Saturday, June 27, 2026 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Strides Pharma to sell majority stake in Pivot Path for ₹100 crore

Strides Pharma to sell majority stake in Pivot Path for ₹100 crore

Strides will receive ₹75 crore at initial closing and ₹25 crore on the first anniversary of closing

Strides Pharma

Source: Strides Pharma Facebook

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Saturday announced divestment of majority stake in its wholly-owned arm Pivot Path for ₹100 crore to a consortium of investors led by Ascent Capital, along with co-investor Vintage.

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on June 27, 2026, has approved a strategic investment by a consortium led by Ascent Capital, along with co-investor Vintage Classic, in its wholly owned subsidiary, Pivot Path Pvt Ltd (Pivot Path), Strides Pharma Science Ltd , said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed transaction comprises the sale of the majority stake by Strides to Ascent Capital and Vintage Classic for an aggregate consideration of ₹100 crore and the primary infusion of ₹50 crore into Pivot Path by Ascent Capital to accelerate the next phase of growth, it added.

 

Strides will receive ₹75 crore at initial closing and ₹25 crore on the first anniversary of closing, it added.

After the transaction, Strides will hold a 19.95 per cent stake in Pivot Path, while investors will hold 65.05 per cent with ESOP Pool at 15 per cent, the filing said.

Also Read

Ashok Vaswani

Kotak Bank's MD&CEO Ashok Vaswani to step down at end of Dec 2026

Power Grid Corporation

Power Grid raises borrowing limit to ₹2.2 trillion, board approves plan

ITC, ITC Image

ITC's FMCG business clocks consumer spend of over ₹37,000 cr in FY26

stake sale, shares, investors, investment

Fidelity Investments buys 2% stake in Lodha Developers for ₹1,864 crore

illustration

Centre's disinvestment receipts in Q1 FY27 exceed FY26 proceedspremium

In a separate filing, Strides said the transaction values Pivot Path at ₹230 crore on a post-money basis.

Pivot Path originated within Arco Lab Pvt Ltd, Strides' Global Capability Centre (GCC), where it developed capabilities across life sciences consulting, digital transformation, quality and compliance, and technology-enabled operational services, it said.

"As the business enters its next phase, we believe this is the right time to bring in a strategic investment partner with the expertise and capital to accelerate its growth," Badree Komandur, MD & Group CEO of Strides, said.

This transaction unlocks value for Strides, provides Pivot Path with the resources to scale independently, and allows Strides to retain meaningful participation in its future success, he added.

Ascent Capital Managing Director & Founder Raja Kumar said, "Pivot Path brings deep domain expertise across the core, non-discretionary segments of the pharmaceutical industry, capabilities that have been rigorously honed within the Strides stable."  As an Independent entity, Pivot Path is exceptionally well-positioned to combine the power of technology and Agentic-AI with its 400-plus subject matter experts in building purpose -built solutions that enable global customers to manage their compliance, digital transformation, and drug safety requirements with greater speed, precision, cost-effectiveness and confidence, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Persistent Systems

Persistent to buy German digital engg firm Nagarro, expand Europe presence

Gautam Adani

US judge seeks reasons for dropping criminal charges against Gautam Adani

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom

Alstom gets €107 mn loco maintenance contract renewal from Railways

Atanu Chakraborty

Legal review reveals ex-chairman's charges 'not substantiated': HDFC Bank

chip, micromax

Micromax-Phison JV MiPhi first to manufacture enterprise SSDs locallypremium

Topics : Strides Pharma Stake sale Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayGoldman Sachs Forecast on India GDPHighest FD Rates in June 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran on Strait of Hormuz IRE vs IND 1st T20FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 MatchesEPFO Service Down DateMaruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift