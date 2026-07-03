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Tata Power Renewable commissions 100.8 MW wind project in Maharashtra

The project comprises 28 SG 3.6-145 Wind Turbine Generators, based on advanced horizontal-axis wind turbine technology

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned its 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project in Maharashtra, boosting its renewable energy capacity to 11.6 GW. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Friday said it has successfully commissioned its 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project in Dharashiv district, Maharashtra.
 
The facility will supply electricity to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution, helping compliance with Renewable Purchase Obligation targets and supporting the transition to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible utility, it stated.
 
The project comprises 28 SG 3.6-145 Wind Turbine Generators, based on advanced horizontal-axis wind turbine technology.
 
The facility is expected to generate approximately 299 million units (kWh) of clean electricity annually.
 
The project is expected to offset nearly 245 million kg of CO emissions every year, based on an estimated emissions reduction of 0.82 kg of CO per unit of electricity generated, making a significant contribution towards decarbonisation and enhancing Tata Power's clean energy portfolio.
 

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With this commissioning, TPREL's wind energy portfolio now exceeds 3.9 GW, including more than 1.3 GW of operational capacity, with the balance under various stages of development across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
 
The project also advances Tata Power's long-term vision of achieving 100 per cent clean energy generation by 2045 and complements its expanding renewable energy portfolio.
 
With the addition of the Jewali Wind Project, TPREL's total renewable utility capacity has reached 11.6 GW. Of this, 6.7 GW is operational, including 5.4 GW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind capacity, while 4.9 GW is under various stages of implementation.
 
The under-construction portfolio comprises approximately 2.1 GW of solar, 2.6 GW of wind projects and 0.2 GW of BESS, which are expected to be commissioned in phases over the next 6-24 months. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Power renewable energy Green energy

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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