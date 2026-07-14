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TCS wins tech mandate for JFK Airport's $19-billion terminal project

The IT major will deploy AI-led digital systems to improve airport operations, passenger experience and airline efficiency at the revamped terminal

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured the technology and innovation mandate for New Terminal One at New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Under the contract, TCS will develop and manage the terminal’s digital infrastructure, including passenger processing systems, cybersecurity, enterprise applications, artificial intelligence-led operations and IT infrastructure management.
 
New Terminal One is part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19-billion redevelopment of JFK Airport. The project includes two new terminals, upgrades to two existing terminals, a new ground transportation hub and a redesigned road network.
 
 
The technology system, built on TCS’ Cognix and ignio platforms, will provide real-time information on passenger processing, baggage handling and terminal security. TCS said this would help airlines manage operations and costs more efficiently.
 
“With TCS as our technology partner, we look forward to the New Terminal One earning its place among the world’s best, delivering a transformational guest experience for our partner airlines and their customers, while setting new standards in airport operations and innovation,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive officer of The New Terminal One.

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The contract adds to TCS’ portfolio of airport technology projects as airports increase the use of artificial intelligence and automation in passenger and terminal operations.
 
“Airports are evolving into dynamic consumer ecosystems where operations, hospitality, retail and personalisation work together in real time. Our partnership with New Terminal One is about helping build that future,” said Amit Bajaj, president, North America, TCS.
 
Bajaj said artificial intelligence would be used to improve passenger movement and support the terminal’s digital systems.
 
The contract will be handled by TCS’ travel, transport and hospitality business, which provides technology services to airlines, airports, hotels and logistics companies. TCS reported consolidated revenue of more than $30 billion in FY26.

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Topics : Tata Consultancy Services New York Airport BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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