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Syngene CEO Peter Bains resigns as part of leadership succession plan

In his resignation letter to the chairman of the company's board, Bains said he is resigning from his position following "our recent discussions regarding leadership succession and CEO transition"

PETER BAINS, group chief executive officer of Biocon

Peter Bains

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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Syngene International Ltd on Friday said that its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Peter Bains, has resigned as part of leadership succession.

Bains has resigned from the position of MD & CEO with effect from the close of business hours on June 30, Syngene International said in a regulatory filing.

In his resignation letter to the chairman of the company's board, Bains said he is resigning from his position following "our recent discussions regarding leadership succession and CEO transition".

Syngene International is a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation and is part of the Biocon group.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Syngene International Leadership CEO

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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