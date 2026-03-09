Monday, March 09, 2026 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Well positioned for strong recovery this year, says Varun Beverages

Well positioned for strong recovery this year, says Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages says expanded capacity, a diversified portfolio and its Africa strategy support confidence in a strong recovery, despite last year's weather-led demand disruption

Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International

Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages, with a diversified portfolio and elevated manufacturing capacities, is well positioned for a strong recovery this year, the company stated in its annual report released on Monday.
 
“Looking ahead, we remain confident in the long-term growth potential of the beverage industry in India and across our international markets. Low per capita consumption, favourable demographics, expanding distribution infrastructure, and increasing penetration across semi-urban and rural markets continue to provide a strong foundation for growth,” Ravi Jaipuria, promoter and non-executive chairman, stated in a letter to stakeholders.
 
“With powerful execution capabilities, elevated manufacturing capacity, diversified portfolio and a robust balance sheet, we are well positioned for a strong recovery,” he added.
 
 
An extended monsoon and heavy rains across the country played spoilsport for the beverages segment last year, leading to a drop in sales for all organised players.
 
“In India, volume growth was impacted during parts of the year due to unusually heavy and prolonged rainfall across several regions. While adverse weather conditions affected peak-season consumption, underlying demand fundamentals remained intact,” he stated.

Also Read

Coca Cola

India long-term contributor to Coca-Cola's growth: CEO James Quinceypremium

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages shares drop 3% as analysts flag competition as key risk

Varun Beverages reported 33 per cent YoY growth in net profit at ₹260 crore, backed by 14.8 per cent increase in revenue on Tuesday.

Varun Beverages slips into red, stock down 6% from day's high post Q4 nos

varun beverages

Varun Beverages posts quarterly profit rise on higher volumes, lower costs

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q3 results: Adani Enterprises, NMDC, Bajaj Finance, 108 others on Feb 3

 
The company’s move to strengthen its presence in Africa and foray into the alco-bev segment in the nation has helped its performance.
 
“A pivotal breakthrough this year was the proposed acquisition of Twizza (Pty) Limited in South Africa, through our subsidiary, The Beverages Company Proprietary Limited, subject to regulatory and other approvals,” he stated.
 
With three manufacturing facilities, Twizza presents the company an opportunity to boost its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen route-to-market presence in Africa’s largest soft drinks market.
 
“Once completed, the acquisition is poised to unlock substantial operational and commercial synergies with our existing platform,” he added.
 
The company also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Kenya in 2025. Other than fortifying its position in East Africa, this move enables Varun Beverages to “capitalise on the region’s long-term growth potential, supported by favourable demographics and rising consumption trends,” Jaipuria further said.
 
The company also expanded its product portfolio during the year. This included entering an exclusive distribution agreement with Carlsberg Breweries A/S for their “Carlsberg” brand, which enables them to test-market the products in select African territories; ramping up the snacks business in Morocco; and gaining traction in distribution of PepsiCo’s snack products in Zimbabwe and Zambia.
 

More From This Section

Cars

Cars24's India used-cars chief Himanshu Ratnoo resigns amid rejig

Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler founder, billionaire

AI agents will be your biggest risk tomorrow: Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhrypremium

Gautam Adani

Women shaped my journey, says Gautam Adani on International Women's Day

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Limited

India one of our fastest-growing markets: Siemens MD & CEO Sunil Mathurpremium

Anand Roy, managing director and chief executive officer, Star Health Insurance

Healthcare's pricing opacity demands regulation: Star Health MD & CEOpremium

Topics : Varun Beverages Pepsico India Beverages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance