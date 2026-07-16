KickSky Space Lab to launch third accelerator cohort in next 2-3 months

KickSky Space Lab, a space-tech-focused startup accelerator, is preparing to launch its third cohort as it looks to support early-stage startups in India and beyond. It is co-founded by deep-tech investors Riceberg Ventures, E2MC Ventures, and Aniara Space. The accelerator plans to select five or six startups in its third cohort which is expected to begin around September. While the application process is set to open in a few weeks, final selections are likely to be completed by August, Ankit Anand, co-founder of KickSky and founding partner of Riceberg Ventures, told Business Standard. Prior to this, across its first two cohorts, KickSky has supported 11 startups. The six companies that have graduated the programme include OrbitAid, Augsenselab, Vellon Space, AnduraX, Akashalabdhi and Cligent Aerospace, all headquartered in India.

Of these, OrbitAid, Augsenselab, AnduraX, Akashalabdhi and Cligent Aerospace, subsequently raised institutional funding, while Vellon Space was acquired by Helogen. Overall, seven startups from the first two cohorts have secured funding independently, and one has exited through an acquisition.

The accelerator typically receives 30-40 applications per cohort but selects only five to six startups. As an effort to spread its reach, KickSky recently secured a strategic investment from Ideabaaz, a startup discovery and entrepreneurship platform. As part of the partnership, both organisations aim to deploy around $10-15 million investment in promising space-tech startups globally.

Founded in 2022, KickSky was launched to bridge a funding gap in the nascent private space sector after its backers realised that promising founders were struggling to connect with institutional investors early in their journey.

Anand said that the idea emerged after he and Raphael Roettgen, managing partner of E2MC Ventures, invested in homegrown space-tech startup Manastu Space.

“Manastu existed for almost six years before we actually met. We were the first institutional check even when the company had been existing since 2016. We realised there was a gap. Founders were saying they couldn't find investors willing to back long-gestation space-tech businesses, while investors like us couldn't find these founders early enough," Anand said.

Unlike traditional accelerator programmes, KickSky focuses exclusively on space technology ventures, working closely with founders for three to six months to refine their technologies, build strategic partnerships and prepare them for venture funding.

"We are not looking at how well founders can pitch. We focus first on whether they are solving a large problem with a breakthrough technology and whether the founding team has the capability to build it," Anand said.

The accelerator evaluates startups on the disruptive potential of their technology, market opportunity, defensibility of innovation and the strength of the founding team. The selected startups receive a $10,000 grant, funded by KickSky's backers, to support travel, prototyping and early product development.

KickSky also provides founders access to a broader global ecosystem through E2MC Ventures' Orbital Edge, a US-based space-tech accelerator run in partnership with NASA. The network offers participating startups access to international mentors, investors and industry experts. Collectively, KickSky and its partner ecosystem have exposure to 45 space-tech companies globally through investments, partnerships and accelerator programmes.

While much of the programme is conducted remotely to accommodate geographically dispersed founders, startups participate in workshops, networking events and demo days, many of which are held in Bengaluru. The accelerator works with government agencies and industry bodies while also serving as a knowledge partner at the India Space Congress.

KickSky believes the next phase of growth will depend on helping technically strong founders bridge the gap between innovation and commercialisation. “The talent already exists. The challenge is making sure that world-class founders and investors find each other early enough,” Anand said.