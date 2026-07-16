Skyroot aims July 18 launch of India's 1st private orbital rocket Vikram-1

Private space launch company Skyroot Aerospace's maiden test flight of Vikram-1 is scheduled to lift off from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota on Saturday (July 18) at 11.30 am.

This will be the first time an orbital-class rocket, fully designed and developed by a private player, will attempt to fly from Indian soil. The concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designating the restricted zones along Vikram-1's ascent and impact corridor for launch day.

The mission, called Mission Aagaman, marks the arrival of India's private sector in the global launch business.

“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on the ground. On 18 July, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it. This will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence. We are excited to see this through," said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and chief executive officer, Skyroot Aerospace.

Vikram-1 will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with Cosmos Diamonds' artwork "Cosmic Bloom" and a micro-art piece.

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house-developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters. Designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to low-Earth orbit (LEO), its first test flight is targeting a 450-km orbit at a 60-degree inclination.

"The small-satellite launch market is deeply constrained on the supply side. At the same time, the demand for services enabled by satellites in space will only continue to grow, and that is where Skyroot's opportunity lies. The clearance of Vikram-1 for flight following rigorous testing is a defining milestone in India's space journey. This first test flight marks the beginning of Skyroot's aspiration to open space for all,” added Chandana.

Mission Aagaman, meaning "the arrival", marks Skyroot's second mission following the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S, the first private rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022.

"What we are aiming to do on 18 July is bigger than a single launch. It represents the hopes and hard work of around 1,000 people, the contributions of over 400 suppliers, and nearly 3,000 days of resolve to build a global offering from India," said Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and chief operating officer, Skyroot Aerospace.

"This test flight will show us how every technology we have developed over the years performs in real-world conditions. With the in-flight data gathered from this mission, we will return to the shop floor to learn, improve, and build further. This test flight is the first step towards creating a reliable, on-demand launch company for the world from India," he added.

All stages of Skyroot's Vikram-1 have been successfully integrated and stacked on the launch pad, the company said. The final integrated checks of the vehicle from Skyroot's launch control centre have also been completed, along with interface checks with all telemetry ground stations and tracking radars.