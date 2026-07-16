Nasa's Curiosity rover finds mysterious honeycomb-like structures on Mars

Scientists around the world have been dazzled by the discovery of a mysterious honeycomb-like structure on the surface of Mars. Nasa’s Curiosity rover, traversing the rocky terrain of Mars for the last 14 years, recently took close-up images of the unexplained geological structure.

First observed from the planet’s orbit, the structure consists of a network of irregular polygon-shaped ridges spread across a light-toned rock formation. As the rover moved closer, the ridges became more worn away, with the area scattered with dark pebbles and rocks, according to a Nasa blog.

How did the honeycomb structure form?

As to its origin, researchers at the US space agency are still searching for answers.

Mars has witnessed volatile geographical activity in the form of volcanic eruptions, flowing water, shifting sediments, wind erosion and dramatic climate changes over billions of years.

According to the Times of India, researchers say some of these processes may have played a role in forming the honeycomb-like structures.

Scientists are also trying to determine whether the dark rocks around the honeycomb structure originated on Mars, were blasted there by ancient asteroid impacts, or are meteorites that fell from space.

“A still-to-be-resolved question is whether these are bits of Mars that “floated” down from higher in the stratigraphy, were ejected from distant impacts outside of Gale crater, or are meteorites from beyond Mars altogether,” Nasa said.

Some previously examined dark rocks contained nickel, a metal commonly found in meteorites, raising the possibility that at least some of them may have an extraterrestrial origin. Nasa is looking at all possibilities.

Why is the discovery significant?

Curiosity began studying the Martian surface after its touchdown in 2012. The rover continues to explore the Gale crater in search of evidence that the planet once had conditions capable of supporting life.

The discovery could offer new clues about Mars' geological history and the role ancient groundwater may have played in shaping the landscape. It adds to the series of unresolved puzzles discovered by Curiosity on the red planet.

The honeycomb structure could help scientists reconstruct Mars' watery past, explain how the planet evolved into its present-day desert, and identify environments where signs of ancient life may have been preserved.

While Nasa said it will continue to investigate the origin of the structure, researchers say the honeycomb was as surprising from the ground as it was from orbit.