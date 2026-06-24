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Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swiggy Instamart COO Ankit Jain, CBO Hari Kumar resign amid reshuffle

Swiggy Instamart COO Ankit Jain, CBO Hari Kumar resign amid reshuffle

The leadership changes come as competition intensifies in the quick-commerce segment, with incumbents and new entrants accelerating expansion plans

Swiggy Instamart,

Image: X@SwiggyInstamart

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

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In a senior-level leadership reshuffle at Swiggy Instamart, chief operating officer Ankit Jain and chief business officer Hari Kumar have resigned from the quick-commerce platform (qcom), according to sources familiar with the matter.
 
Sources added that the company has already identified a replacement for one of the positions, and the individual will take over the role in the coming weeks.
 
As for Jain and Kumar, both were earlier part of Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Flipkart. Notably, Kumar had worked at Flipkart for over a decade before joining Instamart in November 2024.
 
Swiggy Instamart did not share a formal statement on the development.
 
 
Overall, competition in the qcom sector is intensifying as incumbent players such as Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto strengthen their market positions, while newer entrants, including Amazon Now, BigBasket and Flipkart Minutes, accelerate their expansion efforts.

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For instance, Eternal-owned qcom platform Blinkit plans to expand its network to 3,000 dark stores by March 2027 as it looks to strengthen its presence.
 
Zepto, which is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), is looking to raise around $1 billion to bolster its growth initiatives and deepen its presence in the highly competitive segment.
 
Meanwhile, Flipkart Minutes said it has scaled to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 130 cities in less than two years. Amazon is also stepping up its ambitions, having announced plans to expand Amazon Now, its qcom offering, to more than 300 cities.
 
BigBasket, meanwhile, is looking to turn profitable in the next 12-15 months.

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Topics : Swiggy Blinkit Zepto Leadership

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

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