South Africa, the perennial chokers! Top five instances when Proteas choked

The South African cricket team is known as one of the fiercest competitors in all formats of the game, but another quality associated with them is their inability to win critical games. It is this unwanted record that has earned them the nickname 'chokers'.

While people are aware of their choking feats in the ODI World Cups, the Proteas have equally underperformed in crunch T20 World Cup games. They will be playing a virtual quarterfinal against the co-hosts West Indies in their last Super 8 game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on the morning of Monday, June 24 (IST). The winner of that match will enter the semi-final.

Before the match begins, we take a look at the top five moments when the Proteas choked in T20 World Cup history.

Why South Africa called chokers in cricket?



South Africa have failed to calm their nerves in the crunch situation during a knockout game. They have faltered multiple times in World Cups since 1992 be it rain or mindless running in 1999 World Cup.



2007 T20 World Cup vs India

Hosts of the inaugural T20 World Cup, the South African side were favourites to go to the knockout stage. However, while chasing the target of 154 to win, they needed to score only 126 to make it to the semi-final. However, they could only reach 116/9 despite being 100/5 with Mark Boucher and Albie Morkel well set at the crease.











2009 T20 World Cup vs Pakistan









In the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2009, the Proteas were the favourites to win, but as it turned out, they lost despite being in a winning position. Chasing 150 to win, Jacques Kallis and JP Duminy were all set, needing 39 off the last three overs with six wickets in hand. However, Kallis got out and the momentum shifted with the Pakistanis winning the match.

2010 T20 World Cup vs Pakistan

Pakistan was once again in the way of the South Africans. This time around, it was just a group-stage match, but that would have decided the two semi-finalists. They were chasing 149 to win this time and were 101/4 with AB de Villiers and Mark Boucher at the crease. In 27 balls, they needed 48 to win but failed as they lost the match by 11 runs.

2021 T20 World Cup

In the T20 World Cup 2021, it was not just one match but a combination of two matches that cost the Proteas a chance in the semi-final. In the first game against Australia, they had the Aussies down at 38/3 in 8 overs, chasing 119 to win. Instead of building the pressure, they let it loose and Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade eventually won it. In another match against Sri Lanka, they lost quick wickets at the end and stretched the game too long, which hurt them big time. In the end, South Africa, Australia, and England ended up with equal points, but the Proteas were eliminated because of a lower net run rate.

2022 T20 World Cup vs the Netherlands