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IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will be hoping to complete their season double over DC to keep their playoff hopes up and running

DC vs CSK key player battles

DC vs CSK key player battles

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

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The battle for playoff spots heats up in the Indian Premier League 2026 as Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in Match 48 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 5. With both sides locked at four wins from nine matches, this contest could play a key role in shaping the playoff race, especially with CSK marginally ahead on net run rate.
 
CSK have had a mixed campaign, largely affected by injuries, with Ramakrishna Ghosh the latest to be ruled out. Despite this, their bowling attack has been consistent across phases. However, their batting unit has struggled for rhythm, with inconsistency from Sanju Samson and a lack of strong finishes costing them crucial runs.
 
Delhi, meanwhile, appear to be peaking at the right time. Their top order has delivered runs regularly, while the return of Mitchell Starc adds bite to their pace attack. With Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav leading the spin unit, DC will aim to overcome inconsistency and strengthen their playoff push.
 
Now, before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. 

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)

  • Matches: 23
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses: 10
  • N/R: 1
  • Win percentage: 54.54%

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

  • Matches: 28
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses: 16
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 42.85%

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs CSK

Delhi Capitals head into this clash looking to correct their erratic home form after suffering three painful defeats at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Their recent win in Jaipur has provided some relief, with Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul giving strong starts at the top. The return of Mitchell Starc has added sharpness to the pace attack.
 
However, concerns remain over Kuldeep Yadav’s economy rate and T Natarajan’s lack of wickets in the death overs. Skipper Axar Patel continues to stay composed, but DC will need greater consistency across departments to avoid another setback.
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
 
Impact players: David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar
 
DC squad for IPL 2026:
 
Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs DC

Chennai Super Kings continue to deal with fitness setbacks, with MS Dhoni still unavailable for selection. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad regaining form with back-to-back half-centuries is a major boost after a slow start to the season. Sanju Samson has been a key contributor, though the batting unit remains inconsistent overall.
 
The team management’s decision to promote Urvil Patel in the order has sparked debate, but his recent outing could boost confidence. Contributions from youngsters like Kartik Sharma add depth, while CSK will also take confidence from their earlier win over DC this season.
 
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh
 
Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer
 
CSK squad for IPL 2026:
 
Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal

IPL 2026: DC vs CSK key player battles

DC batters vs CSK bowlers
 
Batter (DC) Bowler (CSK) Inns Runs Outs SR
KL Rahul Noor Ahmad 7 52 2 148
KL Rahul Akeal Hosein 5 44 1 146
Pathum Nissanka Noor Ahmad 3 26 1 144
Tristan Stubbs Noor Ahmad 4 31 1 172
Tristan Stubbs Jamie Overton 3 28 1 160
Axar Patel Noor Ahmad 6 36 2 150
Ashutosh Sharma Akeal Hosein 2 18 1 180
Sameer Rizvi Noor Ahmad 2 14 1 140
 
CSK batters vs DC bowlers
 
Batter (CSK) Bowler (DC) Inns Runs Outs SR
Ruturaj Gaikwad Mitchell Starc 6 48 2 150
Ruturaj Gaikwad Kuldeep Yadav 7 44 2 132
Sanju Samson Mitchell Starc 9 62 3 138
Shivam Dube Mitchell Starc 5 34 2 136
Dewald Brevis Kuldeep Yadav 3 21 1 150
Jamie Overton Mitchell Starc 2 15 1 150
Kartik Sharma Kuldeep Yadav 2 17 1 155
 
 
   

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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