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IPL 2026 DC vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

DC and CSK have played against each other twice at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. CSK emerged victorious on both occasions

Pitch report for DC vs CSK, IPL 2026

Pitch report for DC vs CSK, IPL 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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The playoff race in the Indian Premier League 2026 intensifies as Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings in Match 48 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 5. Both teams are evenly placed with four wins from nine matches, though CSK hold a slight edge due to a better net run rate, making this clash crucial in the mid-table battle.
 
Delhi seem to be gaining momentum with their openers firing consistently and the middle order stepping up. The return of Mitchell Starc has strengthened their pace unit, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav continue to provide breakthroughs despite being slightly expensive. However, inconsistency still lingers, something DC will be keen to address.
 
CSK’s campaign has been disrupted by injuries, with Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out. While their bowling remains dependable, the batting—led by Sanju Samson—has lacked finishing power, often leaving them short by 10–15 runs.

Arun Jaitley Stadium: Pitch report for DC vs CSK, IPL 2026

The surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium has generally lived up to its reputation as a batting-friendly venue, offering good pace and carry that allows stroke-makers to play through the line with confidence. In high-scoring contests earlier this season, even targets in excess of 250 have been chased down, underlining how true the pitch can be once batters settle in.
 
However, the conditions are not entirely one-sided. In the most recent outing at the venue, Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundled out Delhi Capitals for just 75, which means bowlers can extract assistance when they hit the right areas. There was noticeable movement early on, and disciplined seam bowling made scoring difficult.
 
For the upcoming game, a similar batting-friendly track is expected, but with enough in it for bowlers, especially in the powerplay and under lights. Success with the ball will depend on using variations, maintaining tight lines, and adapting quickly to the conditions, while batters who weather the initial phase could once again cash in on a surface conducive to big scoring. 

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals have played a total of 94 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 39 and losing 54 over the years. One match ended in a no result.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Chennai Super Kings have played 13 games at this venue, out of which they have won nine and lost four.

IPL 2026: DC vs CSK head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Date Teams Winner Margin
May 20, 2023 DC vs CSK CSK 77 runs
Apr 24, 2024 DC vs CSK CSK 77 runs
Mar 26, 2019 DC vs CSK CSK 6 wickets
May 18, 2018 Daredevils (Now DC) vs CSK Daredevils (Now DC) 34 runs
May 5, 2014 Daredevils (Now DC) vs CSK CSK 8 wickets
Apr 18, 2013 Daredevils (Now DC) vs CSK CSK 86 runs
Apr 10, 2012 Daredevils (Now DC) vs CSK Daredevils (Now DC) 8 wickets
Mar 19, 2010 Daredevils (Now DC) vs CSK CSK 5 wickets
May 8, 2008 Daredevils (Now DC) vs CSK CSK 4 wickets

What happened in the last IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium was Match 39 of IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
 
DC batted first in the match and were bundled out for just 75. In reply, RCB chased down the total with ease in just 6.3 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Arun Jaitley Stadium: Key stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium key T20 stats
Statistic Value
Matches Played 101
Matches Won Batting First 47
Matches Won Batting Second 51
Matches With No Result 1
Matches Tied 2
Average First Innings Score 174
Highest Team Total 278
Highest Total Successfully Chased 264
 
 
   

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

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