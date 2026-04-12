IPL 2026 LSG vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats

Match 19 of IPL 2026 will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 12. Both teams enter the contest with momentum, setting up an intriguing clash.

LSG will be high on confidence after back-to-back victories, with their bowling unit and middle order playing a decisive role. Youngster Mukul Chaudhary has been a standout, guiding the side through tricky situations. However, the top order remains a concern, having failed to replicate last season’s consistency.

GT, meanwhile, finally opened their account with a thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Capitals. While the result brought relief, concerns persist around their middle order and bowling depth, which have looked vulnerable under pressure.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups With both teams aiming to build momentum, LSG’s balance will be tested against GT’s fighting spirit in what promises to be a competitive encounter.

Ekana Stadium: Pitch Report for LSG vs GT, IPL 2026

The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has generally offered a well-balanced contest between bat and ball. While stroke-making isn’t always free-flowing, batters who apply themselves can post competitive totals, and bowlers—especially those relying on variations—remain firmly in the game.

The toss continues to play a crucial role here, with captains preferring to chase. The trend was evident last season, as teams batting second emerged victorious in six of the eight matches at this venue.

In the only game played here this season so far, Lucknow Super Giants struggled to get going while setting a target, managing just 141 against Delhi Capitals. The total proved insufficient, as the visitors chased it down comfortably with 17 balls remaining, reinforcing the chasing advantage at this ground.

IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have played 22 matches in the IPL at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, out of which they have won nine matches and have been on the losing end on 12 occasions. One match ended in no contest.

IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Ekana Stadium

Gujarat Titans have played a total of three matches at this venue; they have won one game and have ended on the losing side on the other two occasions.

IPL 2026: LSG vs GT head-to-head at Ekana Stadium

LSG and GT have faced each other three times at this venue, out of which LSG have won two games, while GT have emerged victorious on one occasion.

What happened in the last IPL match at Ekana Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Ekana Stadium was match 5 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

LSG, after being invited to bat first, were bundled out for just 141, despite fighting cameos from Mitchell Marsh (35 runs off 28 balls) and Abdul Samad (36 runs off 25 balls).

In reply, DC at one point were struggling at 26 for 4, but then Sameer Rizvi (70 not out off 47 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (39 not out off 32 balls) went on to add an unbeaten 119-run stand for the fifth wicket to take DC over the line with six wickets and 17 balls to spare.

Ekana Stadium: Key stats