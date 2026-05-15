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IPL 2026 points table: CSK, KKR, GT rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders

Defending champions RCB still hold the top spot in the points table with 16 points in 12 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.053

IPL 2026 points table

IPL 2026 points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

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The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the chance to enter the top four of the IPL 2026 points table for the first time this season as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 59 of the season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today.
 
CSK are currently in fifth spot with 12 points from 11 matches. A win over LSG will take them to 14 points, one point above fourth-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have 13 points from 12 matches.
 
CSK need to defend 188 runs in 20 overs against LSG if they want to win the game and jump up to number four spot at the points table. However, if CSK manges to restrict LSG on 150 or below they will move past SRH at number three spot at the table.  IPL 2026 Match 59, LSG vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
 
As per the current standings, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hold the top spot with 16 points from 12 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.053. Gujarat Titans (GT) are in second spot with a similar 16 points but an inferior net run rate to RCB.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in third place with 14 points, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fourth with 13 points.

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are fifth and sixth with 12 points each from 11 matches, while Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are seventh and eighth with 10 and nine points, respectively.
 
Mumbai Indians (MI) are second last with eight points, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with just six points, are at the bottom of the points table.
 
IPL 2026 points table:
 
Rank Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 0 16 1.053
2 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.551
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.331
4 Punjab Kings 12 6 5 0 1 13 0.355
5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.185
6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.082
7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.993
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 4 6 0 1 9 -0.198
9 Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.504
10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.907

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen (508 runs) is leading the Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2026, while GT’s Sai Sudharsan, with 501 runs, is in second spot.
 
RCB’s Virat Kohli, after his brilliant ton against KKR, has moved up to third spot with 484 runs in 12 matches, while SRH’s Abhishek Sharma is in fourth position with 481 runs to his name.
 
Despite DC’s lacklustre run this season, their opener KL Rahul is fifth in the list with 477 runs to his name.
 
IPL 2026: Top run scorers:
 
Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50
H Klaasen (SRH) 12 12 2 508 69 50.8 0 5
B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 0 501 100 41.75 1 5
V Kohli (RCB) 12 12 3 484 105* 53.77 1 3
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 12 12 1 481 135* 43.72 1 3
KL Rahul (DC) 12 12 1 477 152* 43.36 1 3
Shubman Gill (GT) 11 11 0 467 86 42.45 0 4
V Sooryavanshi (RR) 11 11 0 440 103 40 1 2
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 12 11 1 439 80* 43.9 0 5
CPL Connolly (PBKS) 12 11 2 436 107* 48.44 1 2
RD Rickelton (MI) 10 10 1 430 123* 47.77 1 2

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the Purple Cap leaderboard with 22 wickets from 12 matches, while GT’s Kagiso Rabada, with 21 wickets from 12 matches, is in second spot.
 
CSK’s Anshul Kamboj is third on the list with 19 wickets, while LSG’s Prince Yadav and GT’s Rashid Khan are fourth and fifth with 16 wickets each.
 
IPL 2026: Top wicket-takers:
 
Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
B Kumar (RCB) 12 12 22 4/23 16.13 7.55 12.81 1 0
K Rabada (GT) 12 12 21 3/25 20.04 9.15 13.14 0 0
A Kamboj (CSK) 11 11 19 3/22 19.21 9.2 12.52 0 0
Prince Yadav (LSG) 11 11 16 3/32 20.93 8.17 15.37 0 0
Rashid Khan (GT) 12 12 16 4/33 21.37 8.17 15.68 1 0
Kartik Tyagi (KKR) 11 10 16 3/22 21.68 8.89 14.62 0 0
E Malinga (SRH) 12 12 16 4/32 25.5 9.63 15.87 1 0
JC Archer (RR) 11 11 15 3/20 24.33 9.12 16 0 0
J Overton (CSK) 10 10 14 4/18 17.78 8.89 12 1 0
M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 8 8 14 4/28 20.85 10.06 12.42 1 0
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

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