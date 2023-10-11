close
Sensex (0.71%)
66545.38 + 466.02
Nifty (0.73%)
19832.75 + 142.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.28%)
5954.55 + 75.10
Nifty Midcap (1.05%)
40710.15 + 424.65
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
44569.60 + 209.45
Heatmap

BCCI's Roger Binny, Jay Shah meet Asian Games gold medallist Team India

Indian men's and women's teams both won gold medals in the 19th Asian Games

Roger Binny, Jay Shah, Asian Games gold medallist

BCCI's Roger Binny, Jay Shah meet Asian Games gold medallist Team India

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday met with Asian Games gold medallist Team India in New Delhi.
Indian men's and women's teams both won gold medals in the 19th Asian Games.
"BCCI President Mr Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr @JayShah met with the #TeamIndia Gold Medallists in New Delhi today," BCCI posted on X.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Asian Games contingent, which achieved a record medal tally, and said they had created history.
He said there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country due to the performance of the Indian contingent.
" You have created history...I welcome all of you (athletes) on behalf of 140 crore Indians. Because of your hard work and achievements, there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country. We never had a dearth of talent in our country but due to several obstacles, our athletes weren't able to convert their talent into medals," he said at the event held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here.
India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first and won medals in several new disciplines.
India finished their Asian Games campaign at Hangzhou in China with a record haul of 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.
Shooting, athletics and archery contributed significantly to India's tally. The cricket and kabaddi teams bagged two gold medals each while the men's hockey team's gold secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Squash gave India five medals, including two gold.
India won three medals in badminton including a historic gold in men's doubles.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: India not tempted to play KL Rahul at number 4

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Kohli's awkward moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Not threatened by Indian spinners says, Shahidi

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: India still figuring out Delhi pitch conditions

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streaming

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Cricket Jay Shah BCCI

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITCS Q2 previewGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG Playing 11

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon