close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

On crypto assets, Lavasa said it may not be a major priority as there are several issues related to it that require acceptance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The fourth meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) under India’s G20 presidency is all set to take off on October 12 and 13 in Marrakesh with two key agenda items to watch out for. 

These include the final volume of reforms for multilateral development banks (MDBs) and the road map for crypto assets regulations. Having iro­ned out issues over language around the Russia-Ukraine war, another highlight of the final meeting of FMCBG could also be the first communique of this group under India’s presidency instead of a chair statement. 

Experts feel the members could either endorse the report on MDB reforms or agree to take more time for consideration. In case of the latter, the agenda would then pass on to the Braz­ilian presidency of the G20. The FMCBG is expected to discuss in their meeting the road map that will support a coordinated and comprehensive policy and regulatory framework for crypto assets. 

In the run up to Marrakesh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with the heads of multilateral development banks and the co-conveners of the G20 independent expert group for strengthening MDBs — N K Singh and Lawr­ence Summers — on Friday.  The second volume of the group’s report would get into the details such as finance modalities, specific me­ch­an­isms to support the fun­damental goal of tripling lending by 2030.  

“We need for these institutions to become not just bigger but also bolder and better. We need to move on the 21st century time table if they are to meet the challenges,” Summers,  former US treasury secretary, had earlier told Business Standard. 

Countries are yet to agree to the capital infusion required for MDBs. The New Delhi leaders’ declaration had said: “We appreciate the efforts of the G20 Independent Expert Group on Strengthening MDBs in preparing Volume 1 of the Report and look forward to its examination in conjunction with Volume 2 expected in October 2023.” The FMCBG is coming ahead of the virtual G20 summit, to be held in November, for taking stock of the progress made under India’s presidency. “Depen­d­ing on the discussions, this could be a concrete outcome of India’s G20 presidency in terms of a framework for  MDBs,” said former finance se­cr­etary Ashok Lav­asa, who was also vice-president, Asian Dev­el­o­pment Bank, till recently.   

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Soy output likely to decline by 4.3% this kharif season, says SOPA

Personal guarantee to attract 18% GST in exceptional considerations

Crisis brewing in Darjeeling's tea gardens; several owners looking to sell

Assembly polls: The age-old debate on OPS vs NPS is not retired hurt, yet

India, Tanzania to sign 15 agreements with eye on $10 bn trade: Makamba


On crypto assets, Lavasa said it may not be a major priority as there are several issues related to it that require acceptance. 

“Most of the leaders believe specific decisions by any MDB should be taken by their boards. Countries have to come on board about capital infusion. It is most likely that they would seek more time,” said Subhash Garg, former finance secretary.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting. Ahead of the FMCBG, the G-24 Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and their deputies meetings would also follow the theme of ‘Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks to Address the Global Challenges of the 21st Century’.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Asian Development Bank Central banks

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon