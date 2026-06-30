PM Modi meets secretaries, discusses 'ease of doing' business reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with government secretaries and discussed with them on two key issues - deregulation and other reforms for 'ease of doing business' and 'ease of living' and promoting 'Aatmanirbharta'.

During the interaction, the secretaries outlined the major steps being taken by their ministries and departments in line with the two key themes, officials said.

The discussion focussed on two key themes - the first was 'deregulation and other reforms for ease of doing business and ease of living', while the second was 'promoting Aatmanirbharta' (self reliance), they said.

The secretaries highlighted ongoing efforts to translate the prime minister's vision into actionable outcomes, while also discussing sector-specific challenges and outlining their future strategies to enhance governance and service delivery.

Modi stressed the importance of adopting a whole-of-government approach and breaking departmental silos.

Highlighting the importance of integrated planning and coordination, he encouraged wider utilisation of the 'PM 'Gatishakti' as an effective platform for inter-departmental coordination and informed decision-making.

Modi exhorted the secretaries to focus on the tangible impact of schemes on the lives of people.

Sources said the secretaries made presentations on their respective ministries, giving details on the functioning as well as on the progress made on various reform measures and other people-centric steps.

Modi has already set the government's goal of turning India into a developed country by 2047, when it celebrates 100 years of its independence.

He had earlier outlined the reform priorities for the next 10 years, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefitted citizens in a significant way.

The meeting of the secretaries was held about a month after a meeting of the council of ministers where Modi had said the government shall leave no stone unturned to further 'ease of living', 'ease of doing business' and increase opportunities for youngsters.

At that meeting, the prime minister had given a broad outline of the reform initiatives through which the country aims to become developed by 2047.