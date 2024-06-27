KEAM 2024: View results of Engineering and pharmacy at cee.kerala.gov.in

The KEAM 2024 result has been posted on the CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The candidate portal's link to the KEAM 2024 result has been updated by the authorities. To download the results of KEAM 2024, the candidate needs the application number and password. Candidates can see their percentile scores and total scores in the KEAM result 2024. Participation in the KEAM 2024 counselling process is open to those who meet the requirements. From June 5 to June 10, 2024, the KEAM exam was held by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp KEAM 2024: Steps to check Step 1 – Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2 – Choose the link “KEAM 2024 Candidates Portal” on the homepage

Step 3 – On the next tab, log in by entering the application number, password and given access code in the designated column

Step 4 – Press on the link for KEAM result 2024

Step 5 – Candidates' scorecards will be showcased on the screen.

Step 6 – Save and download the result for later use.

KEAM 2024: Date and Time

The entrance occurred in June. The Pharmacy exam was given on June 10 and the Engineering exam was given from June 5 to June 9. The Engineering exam was from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., candidates were required to show up at the examination centres. The exam for the Pharmacy course was from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and reporting time was from 1 to 3 p.m.

KEAM Result 2024: Marking scheme

This year, a total of 21 questions were removed from the question paper and 13 questions were revised in the final answer key after an evaluation by expert committees for complaints raised following the release of the provisional answer key.

In addition, there were 120 questions on the exam paper, each worth 480 marks. A correct option will give a candidate four marks, while an incorrect response will result in the deduction of one mark. Since 21 questions were removed, they will be granted 4 marks each in the released scorecard.

KEAM Result 2024: Details given

Candidates can view the following information in the KEAM 2024 results. Candidates are encouraged to verify the accuracy of the information provided in the KEAM 2024 result and to get in touch with the authorities if any discrepancies happen:

• Name of the candidate.

• Application Number or the roll number.

• Marks obtained by the candidate.

• Category.

• Qualifying marks of KEAM 2024.

KEAM Result 2024: Points to remember

• Candidates can view the KEAM 2024 results only in online mode.

• After the KEAM result announcement, the rank list will be showcased on the website.

• Qualified candidates will be eligible for KEAM 2024 counselling and the seat allotment process.

• Toppers details will be declared alongside the KEAM result.

• Candidates can also view the KEAM cut-off 2024 alongside the result.

What is KEAM?

Students seeking admission to a variety of programs, including Unani, agriculture, forestry, MBBS, ayurveda, siddha, BDS, fisheries, co-operation and banking, climate change and environmental science, veterinary, architecture, and BTech biotechnology courses have to go through the KEAM exam.

Candidates can get in touch with the CEE Kerala helpline numbers at 0471-2525300, 2332120, or 2338487 for any additional information regarding the KEAM results.