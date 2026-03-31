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Home / Education / News / Rajasthan board 12th result 2026 to be out today, check details here

Rajasthan board 12th result 2026 to be out today, check details here

The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam results will be declared today, Mar 31, 2026 on the official website. The results for all three streams-Arts, Science, and Commerce-will be out together

Rajasthan board 12th result 2026

Rajasthan board 12th result 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

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The results of the Rajasthan Class 12 board exam will be released today at 10 a.m, March 31, 2026. Results for all three streams—Arts, Science and Commerce—will be announced simultaneously. Around 8.2 lakh students appeared for the exams this year out of nearly 8.5 lakh registered candidates.
 
Of them, the Arts stream had the largest number of students—roughly 6 lakh. Over 30,000 candidates took the exam in the Commerce stream, compared to almost 2.3 lakh students from the Science stream. The Rajasthan Class 12 exams for the 2025–2026 school year took place between February 12 and March 11, 2026.
 

How to check the RBSE Class 12 Result on official websites?

·        Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.
 
·        Click the Class 12 result link on the homepage.
 
·        Fill in your roll number and click on "Submit".

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·        Your result will be showcased on the screen.

Re-evaluation process of RBSE Class 12 result 2026

Within the allotted time, students who are dissatisfied with their grades can apply online for a re-check or re-evaluation. Practical and internal evaluation scores cannot be contested; only theory papers can be considered.
 
The practical exams for computer science and informatics on February 17 and painting on February 24 were originally set for the morning shift (8:30 am to 11:45 am), but for administrative reasons, they were later moved to the evening shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm).

More about the RBSE Class 12 result 2026

Madan Dilawar, Minister of Education and Panchayati Raj, will announce the results from the Udaipur District Collector's Office. Board Administrator Shakti Singh Rathore and Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore from the Ajmer board office will accompany the minister.
 

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

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