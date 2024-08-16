Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / J-K Assembly elections 2024: Voting from Sept 18-Oct 1; check details here

J-K Assembly elections 2024: Voting from Sept 18-Oct 1; check details here

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Counting of votes will be on October 4, says Election Commission of India

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Elections 2024

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Friday, marking the first such elections in the region since 2018. Voting will be conducted in three phases, starting from September 18 to October 1, 2024, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 4.

J-K Assembly elections 2024: Election phases and dates  

Phase 1: Voting on September 18 (Wednesday) across 24 Assembly constituencies (ACs)
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Phase 2: Voting on September 25 (Monday) across 26 ACs
Phase 3: Voting on October 1 (Tuesday) across 40 ACs

J-K  Assembly elections 2024: Key dates  

Gazette notification issue:
Phase 1: August 20

More From This Section

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

J-K Assembly polls from Sept 18; Haryana votes on Oct 1; counting on Oct 4

Election Commission, ECI

Ensure level playing field during Assembly polls: EC to Haryana officials

EC in J-K

EC team in J-K to meet political parties, review state's poll preparations

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Maharashtra polls: MNS to contest Worli seat against Aaditya Thackeray

Modi, Narendra Modi

As Assembly polls loom in 4 states, PM faces middle class' ire over Budget

Phase 2: August 29
Phase 3: September 5

Last date for nominations:
Phase 1: August 27
Phase 2: September 5
Phase 3: September 12

Last date for scrutiny of nominations:
Phase 1: August 28
Phase 2: September 6
Phase 3: September 13

Last date for withdrawal of candidature:
Phase 1: August 30
Phase 2: October 9
Phase 3: August 17

Voter demographics and polling stations  

Jammu and Kashmir has 90 Assembly seats distributed across 20 districts. The voter base includes over 8.7 million electors, with a nearly even split between male (4.4 million) and female (4.3 million) voters.

Notably, there are 371,000 first-time voters aged 18-19, and over two million young voters aged 20-29. Special categories of voters include 82,590 persons with disabilities (PwDs), 2,660 centenarians, 169 third-gender voters, and 73,943 voters aged above 85.

Voting will be conducted at 11,838 polling stations spread across 9,169 locations. Among these, 2,332 polling stations are in urban areas, while 9,506 are in rural regions. Each polling station is expected to serve an average of 735 voters, as per Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Supreme Court’s ruling on J-K Assembly elections

The decision to hold these elections comes after a Supreme Court ruling that mandated the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir be conducted by 30th September 2024. This ruling followed persistent calls from regional political parties for early elections, especially considering that the region has been without an elected government since 2018. The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir took place in 2014, when it was still classified as a state, and involved 87 seats.

Since the revocation of its state status in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has been divided into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The upcoming elections will therefore be the first in this new administrative structure.

Election Commission checks poll preparedness in J-K

The Election Commission has taken significant measures to ensure the region is prepared for these elections, including sending a three-member delegation to consult with stakeholders and assess the situation on the ground. Despite concerns about a recent uptick in terror activities, the poll panel said it had observed an enthusiastic response from voters in the region, signalling a strong readiness to participate in the democratic process.

Also Read

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

LG govt has shaken up administration: NC asks EC to suspend transfer

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Days after EC's directive, J-K transfers officials ahead of Assembly polls

Election Commission of India

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Braving grenades and gunfights: Stories behind this year's Kirti Chakras

Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI)

Doda encounter: Indian Army captain killed in clash; operation underway

Topics : Election Commission of India Jammu and Kashmir State assembly polls state elections Indian elections Elections in India Election Commission BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon