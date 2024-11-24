Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Kejriwal highlights achievements, promises completion of pending projects

Kejriwal highlights achievements, promises completion of pending projects

Kejriwal announced that India's largest sports university, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,100 crore, will be constructed in Mundka

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday emphasised his government's developmental achievements and pledged to complete unfinished projects if re-elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls due early next year.

Addressing a gathering at a wrestling event in Karala village of Mundka, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader claimed, "The kind of work that has taken place in Delhi has not happened anywhere else in the country."  Kejriwal announced that India's largest sports university, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,100 crore, will be constructed in Mundka.

"This will be a milestone in Delhi's journey toward becoming a hub for sports excellence," he said.

 

The former Delhi chief minister said that attempts to disrupt his work would not deter him.

"They did not put me in jail because I did something wrong but because they want to halt the work I am doing. I am ready to go to jail 100 times as long as I have the blessings of the people of Delhi," he said.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, expected to be held in February 2025, will determine the fate of the 70-member House.

More From This Section

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Keshav Prasad, Suresh Awasthi

No hope of SP coming to power till 2047: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

BJP's UP bypoll triumph bridges gap between organisation and governance

JP Nadda, Nadda

People again endorsed PM Modi's leadership, development vision: Nadda

BJP Flag, BJP

NDA tastes bypoll success in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya; WB remains elusive

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

After reverses in LS, Yogi asserts authority with 7-2 victory in bypolls

The AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, having secured a landslide victory in 2020 with 62 seats.

As the term of the current assembly ends on February 23, Kejriwal urged the voters to support his party once again, promising to deliver on all remaining projects in the next term.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP terms Punjab bypolls win 'semi-final' before Delhi Assembly polls

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi women to get Rs 1,000 monthly 'revdi': Kejriwal ahead of elections

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Adani cos tried to enter Delhi power sector but Kejriwal stopped them: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'Sheesh Mahal' row: BJP leaders detained for protest near Kejriwal's home

AAP, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi Assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon