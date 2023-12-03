Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

BJP is stepping towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, leading in 157 seats out of 230 seats. Congress is leading on 70 seats and BSP on 2 seats. Other parties are leading on one seat, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

MP Assembly election 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

According to the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading on 157 seats followed by the Congress on 70 seats. Other parties are leading on 3 seats.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continues to lead from Budhni. Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel is also leading from Narsingpur.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar continues to lead from Dimani, according to ECI. BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya is in second place. Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste continues to trail from Niwas.

Former CM Kamal Nath maintaining a strong lead from the Chhindwara constituency.

Incumbent CM Chouhan on Sunday credited the lead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji. There is immense faith towards him. He held public meetings here and appealed to the people which has touched the people's hearts. Such trends are coming as a result of this," Chouhan said.

He also said the election campaign got the right direction due to the “infalliable strategy” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, guidance of BJP chief JP Nadda and other leaders and hard work of the party workers.

The MP government implemented schemes like the Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna and works have been done for the welfare of farmers, poor people and youth, which also touched the people's heart, the CM said.

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023: Key politicians in the fray

In Madhya Pradesh, political bigwigs in the fray are Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath.

Besides CM Chouhan (from Budhni seat) and state Congress president Nath (Chhindwara), Sunday's counting of votes will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, who also contested.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and three Lok Sabha MPs of the BJP, Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh and Riti Pathak, were also in the fray.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) also fielded their candidates.

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.