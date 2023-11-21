Sensex (0.40%)
State Assembly polls LIVE: Reject BRS to ensure development, says Gadkari

Check out the latest updates on Assembly elections in five states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
The voting for 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, and 70 out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh was held on November 17. The polling in Madhy Pradesh concluded at 6 pm, while in Chhattisgarh, it concluded at 5 pm. 

A total of 958 candidates, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo, eight state ministers, and four Members of Parliament, are eyeing for victory in the battle for 70 seats in Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, a total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray with the main battle for power between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress. Over 56 million voters were eligible to exercise their franchise on Fri
First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

