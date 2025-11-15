Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cash transfer to accounts of women key to NDA's win in Bihar: Jan Suraaj

The party was unable to galvanise votes in its favour, despite a high-pitched campaign and raising pressing issues such as unemployment

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which failed to open its account in the Bihar assembly, on Saturday expressed disappointment over its poll debacle, and said cash transfer to the accounts of women played an important role in the NDA's victory.

The party was unable to galvanise votes in its favour, despite a high-pitched campaign and raising pressing issues such as unemployment, migration and the dearth of industries in the state.

Talking to reporters here, Jan Suraaj Party's national president Uday Singh said, We are disappointed with the outcome of the assembly polls but not upset. Though we have not won even a single seat, we will keep opposing the ruling NDA."  He said the party could not succeed in convincing Muslim voters in Bihar.

 

"The mandate also proves that the people did not want the return of RJD," Singh said.

He claimed that the cash transfer of Rs 40,000 crore to the accounts of women by the ruling NDA government in Bihar played an "important role" in its victory.

Singh was referring to Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which Rs 10,000 each was transferred to the bank accounts of women in the state.

This was an attempt by the government to bribe people ahead of the polls. The votes were purchased. The cash benefits were transferred even after the model code of conduct came into force," he alleged.

The Jan Suraaj leader said, "Now, we are waiting to see how the government will transfer the remaining Rs 2 lakh to the accounts of women in the state."  He also claimed that the NDA did not get even 50 per cent of the votes in the Bihar polls.

Responding to a query on whether Prashant Kishor would remain active in politics as the JD(U) won more than 25 seats, Singh said, You should ask this question to Kishor only.

Kishor had previously claimed that he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU won more than 25 seats.

The JD (U) bagged 85 seats in the assembly polls.

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring appeal and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD.

The massive scale of the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can be gauged from the fact that its two main constituents--BJP and JD(U) -- clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested.

The alliance secured a "200 paar" win for a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

